Lexington Home and Garden News – June 2021

MAY

The perennially popular Down to Earth Plant sale always hosted in May by the Down to Earth Garden Club at the Woodland Christian Church, was canceled for 2021.

JUN 3

Lexington’s Chapter of Wild Ones presents Hummingbirds at Pollinators. 6:30 pm, St. Michael’s Church at Bellefonte.

JUN 22

Fayette County Extension Office Gardening Workshops will host Fall Blooming Perennials, June 22. Check ahead to see if the workshop is virtual or in-person. Visit fayette.ca.uky.edu and click the “Upcoming Events” tab.

JUN 26 AND JUN 27

For the 2021 Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour, Lexington Council Garden Clubs will host a self-guided tour of eight carefully curated Lexington gardens for June 26 and June 27. This year’s participants will include gardens on Sallee Drive, Meadowbrook Drive, Blenheim Drive, Kingsway, Hart Road, and Walton Avenue. Attendees may also tour the community garden at Ashland Terrace, located at 475 S. Ashland Ave. 1-5 pm both days. www.lexgardenclubs.org

LFUCG Greenway at Polo Club & Falling Leaves

The city’s Environmental Services office has hired a contractor to remove honeysuckle and Bradford pears from the Falling Leaves Greenway (LFUCG Greenway at Polo Club & Falling Leaves). Here is a general outline for the Falling Leaves greenway enhancement/naturalization project:

Remove woody invasive species (honeysuckle & pear trees) and assess other concerns we have in the greenway (dead ash, construction debris, etc.).

2021 growing season actively manages the other invasive species in the area (vines, Johnson grass, ragweed, poison hemlock, etc.) thru aquatic safe herbicide, cutting, pulling, etc.

Summer/Fall 2021 engage the HOA/residents in the design of the greenway. This could include open space (turf grass), butterfly gardens, bushes, additional trees, etc.

Fall/Winter/Spring 2022 start planting appropriate plants per the design.

Actively manage invasive species and continue to plant per design (if needed).

LFUCG will actively manage the naturalized area of the greenway.

BIA hosted a Food Truck Friday event at Wiseway Supply off Winchester Road.

