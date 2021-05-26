Lexington Health and Outdoor News – June 2021

Lexington Health News – June 2021

NEWS

Kentucky Children’s Hospital receives gift for new pediatric sleep center

Kentucky Children’s Hospital received a gift of $2 million (from The Tempur Sealy Foundation) to support the creation of a pediatric sleep center. It will be located in UK HealthCare’s Chandler Hospital adjacent to the pediatric sedation and procedure unit. Features of the pediatric sleep center will include four patient care rooms that also serve as exam space for patient appointments by day and sleep labs by night; sleep monitoring equipment calibrated specifically for pediatric patients in each room; and rooms designed to be comfortable and child-friendly with a private bathroom and space for a parent to stay overnight.

UK HealthCare Announces Plan for New Ambulatory Cancer Complex

UK HealthCare will begin the programming and design of a new outpatient cancer treatment center and advanced ambulatory complex.With an estimated 260,000 square feet for cancer services, the new complex may include multiple buildings but will primarily allow for the needed expansion of patient care services and increased ease of access for the UK Markey Cancer Center. It will also include space for other advanced ambulatory (outpatient) clinics and structured parking as well as space for services such as outpatient operating rooms, procedures rooms, diagnostics and imaging services, pharmacy and lab services and room for meetings and support services.“It is our longstanding mission to reduce cancer incidence and deaths in the Commonwealth and it is imperative that we keep moving forward to off er the highest quality and most accessible care,” said Dr. Mark Evers, director of the UK Markey Cancer Center. “This new complex is vital for our multidisciplinary cancer team in diagnosing and treating our current and future patients and in our efforts to meet NCI standards in cancer prevention, clinical services and research to receive designation as a ‘Comprehensive Care Center.’”

RUN FOR IT

May 29 Big Lex 4 Miler, Keeneland

Jun 5 LHS Mutt Strut, Keeneland

Jun 5 North Lime Donut Dash 3K, Wellington Park

Jun 12 Run for the Nun, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Jun 26 RJ Corman 5K, Wilmore downtown

Jul 3 Bluegrass 10,000 returns, downtown

Jul 4 Independence Day 5k, White Hall State Historic Site

Aug 14 A Midsummer Night’s Run, 7:30 pm, Downtown

___

This article also appears on page 14 and 15 of the June 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

