Lexington Community News – June 2021

FUNDRAISING AND PHILANTHROPY

Evening of Hope

The CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundation’s “Evening of Hope” statewide fundraising event raised nearly $360,000 on Saturday, May 15. Proceeds from the event will benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health cancer patients and their families across Kentucky, including in Lexington. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in place of annual in-person galas and fundraising events, and included 50 hosts across Kentucky holding an Evening of Hope dinner party for around 700 guests statewide. (Pictured: Jon Carloftis’s garden at Botherum.) “We are so grateful to our communities for their generous support,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations.

Kentucky Gives Day

Kentuckians donated $721,385 to 219 nonprofit organizations participating in the ninth annual Kentucky Gives Day, an online giving campaign. This year’s total was an increase from the $652,352 raised during the 2020 event.

HISTORIC PRESERVATION

7th anniversary

Ashland, the Henry Clay estate, recently celebrated Jim Clark’s seventh anniversary as Executive Director of the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation, a non-profit that exists to promote the legacy of Henry Clay and to preserve his beloved “Ashland” as a testament to his love of Kentucky and country.

Historical houses

The Miller House, located off of Chilesburg Road, went up for virtual auction at the end of May. A demolition permit was filed for Thomas Watkins House, located at the corner of South Broadway and Virginia Avenue.

GOVERNMENT

Budget

The public hearing for FY22 City Budget was held during a May council meeting. The first reading of the FY ‘22 Budget is June 10 and the second reading of the FY ‘22 Budget is June 15. The new city budget must be ratified annually by June 30.

Imagine Nicholasville Road

The City’s Planning Commission unanimously approved the Imagine Nicholasville Road Plan as an official element of the 2018 Imagine Lexington Comprehensive Plan. The Imagine Nicholasville Road plan focuses on safety and efficiency for people traveling by car, bus, bike, or on foot. The recommendations are tailored to the unique areas of Nicholasville Road including innovative intersection improvements, plans for bus rapid transit, future redevelopment of large parking lots and underutilized shopping centers, and dedicated bike and pedestrian facilities.

PARKS AND REC

Blooming

Volunteers with America In Bloom Lexington worked with Lexington Parks & Rec staff to plant flowers along Main Street. The flowers were grown by inmates in the Blackburn Correctional Complex horticulture program in their greenhouse.

Northside Nights

Parks & Recreation announced a new summer concert series called Northside Nights. June concerts are held on Thursdays at 7 pm on the lawn of the Loudoun House at Castlewood Park and July concerts at Douglass Park. Admission is free and registration is not required. Patrons are encouraged to bring picnics as well as lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

PLANES, TRAINS, AND AUTOMOBILES

Blue Grass Airport plans to resurface its main runway (Runway 4-22) from 6 pm on Thursday, August 19 through 6 pm on Sunday, August 22. During this time, the airport will be closed to all fixed-wing commercial and general aviation aircraft. Helicopters will still be able to use the airport, and the terminal building will remain open.During the months before and after the 72-hour period, the airport is conducting preparatory work during the overnight hours when flights are not active. This work includes activities such as surveying and removing in-pavement lighting leading up to the closure, and then grooving, installing in-pavement lighting and placing permanent markings in the months following the closure.

STREETS AND ROADS

Construction on Clays Mill

A portion of Clays Mill Road was closed at the end of May. Clays Mill Road, between Stratford Drive and Pasadena Drive, is restricted to local traffic through August 10. Traffic will detour onto Harrodsburg Road, via Lane Allen Road and Pasadena Drive. This closure is part of the ongoing project to widen and improve Clays Mill Road, which began in 2011.

Flashing Lights

Two traffic signals on West Short Street, at the intersections of North Mill and North Upper streets, were converted from timed lights to flashing four-way stops between 7 pm and 6 am. The change took effect on May 10, and is designed to better serve all travel modes during lower vehicle travel times.

This article also appears on page 6 and 7 of the June 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

