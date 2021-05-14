Lexington Coffee Week returns in May 2021, featured drinks lineup

Drink Up
Lexington Coffee Week returns on May 17
For one special week in February 2020, Lexington coffee shops banded together to offer one-of-a-kind coffee and tea drinks for $3 as part of Lexington Coffee Week.
Lexington Coffee Week returns on May 17-23, 2021. What are the featured coffee + tea drinks? Who are the participating coffee shops?
Participating Coffee Shops:
- Broomwagon
- Bourbon Ball Latté: café latté with house made bourbon honey and dark chocolate, topped with candied sorghum pecan crumbles. 12 oz, served hot or iced, milk alternatives (almond, oat, coconut) available for extra
- Himalayan Milk Tea: rooibos, citrus, cinnamon, cardamom pod, star anise, ginger, and black pepper lightly sweetened with local sorghum syrup. 12 oz, caffeine free, hot or iced, add espresso for an up charge
- Coffee Times
- Banana Graham Cappuccino: a white chocolate, toasted marshmallow combo with a blast of banana. Topped with our house made whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. 12 oz, Iced option available, dairy-free alternatives also available for additional charge
- Cherrybana: bold, bright with tart and tangy sour cherry notes tempered with mild sweet banana finish. 16 oz, available hot or iced
- Common Grounds (Hartland/E. High/Richmond Rd.)
- Churro Latte: house roasted espresso and notes of vanilla & cinnamon. 12 oz, hot or iced, additional charge for alternative milk
- Mango Iced Tea: iced tea steeped with organic Sri Lankan tea with dried mango, lightly sweetened. 12 oz, hot or iced
- Genesis Coffee House + Eatery
- Butterscotch Blondie Iced Coffee: fresh brewed coffee, steamed milk & Butterscotch finished with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs. 16 oz, served iced
- White Chocolate Bliss Latte: milk blended along with our rich, freshly ground and brewed espresso and mocha; finished with whipped cream and fresh shaved white chocolate. 16 oz, served hot or iced
- White Raspberry Wonderland: white chocolate drizzled wild raspberry hibiscus tea with milk. 16 oz, served hot or iced
- High on Art & Coffee
- Hazelnut, Coconut Latte with choice of milk & Chocolate Whipped Cream. Soy, almond, oat, whole and skim milk available, 12oz, Hot or Iced
- M’Intensity: peppermint chamomile tea served hot or iced, 12 oz, add milk and/or sweetener (tea is served unsweetened)
- Jefferson Street Coffee
- The Thin Mint: shakened & chilled Cafe Bombon (espresso + sweetened condensed milk) with fresh mint. 5oz, cold drink served w/o ice
- Halle Blueberry: blueberry, pomegranate & green tea concentrate with hibiscus and licorice root sweetened with vanilla + pat milk and dash of cinnamon. 5 oz, dairy free, served iced
- Leestown Coffee House
- French Toast Cold Brew Au Lait: house made cold brew paired with their best selling “French Toast” flavoring (vanilla, maple, cinnamon and nutmeg) served with dairy of choice. 16 oz, iced only; half and half, heavy cream, and oat milk are extra
- Cold Brew Jasmin Tea: cold brewed jasmine iced tea, when paired with honey tastes just like Honeysuckle. 16 oz, iced only; whole, skim, or oat milk available. Honey suggested but option to add any sweetener
- Lussi Brown Coffee Bar
- Concrete Jungle: cold brew + house-made lavender syrup + ginger beer + lime. 12 oz, iced only
- Suburbia: iced herbal wellness tea + house made lavender syrup + ginger beer. 12 oz, iced only, non-caffeinated
- Manchester Coffee Co.
- The Dark Horse: Miso-Caramel, Charge Espresso, Steamed Oat Milk, Gomashio Furikake garnish in a Cappuccino format. 7 oz, exclusively a steamed oat milk and espresso drink
- Cha-ology: iced matcha, house strawberry syrup, lime juice, Topo Chico. 12 oz, iced
- McLeods Coffee House
- Trail Mix Latte: flavorful latte with a blend of hazelnut, macadamia, and almond. 12/16 oz, served hot or iced, offered with almond milk
- White Chocolate Macadamia Chai Tea: smooth, rich blend of chai concentrate, white mocha sauce, and macadamia. 12/16 oz, available hot or iced
- Nate’s Coffee
- Apple Basil Cold Brew: standard cold brew steeped with apple juice and fresh basil. 16 oz, only available over ice, add cream or plant-based milk for an up charge
- Smokey Café con Panna w/options: Traditional espresso served with fresh smokey english toffee whipped cream. Espresso can be served as is, as a Cubano shot sweetened with raw sugar, or spiced with seasonings. ~ 5 oz
- Peach Please: Starship Tea Company’s Nectar Nebula with milk added alongside vanilla. 10/16 oz, available as a hot tea latte or iced tea latte
- North Lime Coffee & Donuts (Clays Mill)
- Honey Bun Cold Brew: iced cold brew made with Good Folks Deep Space, sweetened with a homemade brown sugar syrup and topped with an ambrosia honey and cinnamon cold foam. 12 oz, only served as iced, alternative milks (skim, almond, oat) available
- The Peanut Butter Cookie Cappuccino: House made Peanut Butter sauce, Cookie Butter Syrup, Espresso, Steamed Milk and Biscoff Cookie Crumble. 8 oz, alternative milks available, only served hot
- Groovy Juice: Elmwood Inn Fine Teas Blueberry Herbal Tea lightly sweetened and shaken with their North Limeaid. 12 oz, only served iced
- North Lime Coffee & Donuts (Limestone)
- Peach Cobber Latte: house made brown sugar cinnamon peach syrup, espresso, milk of chocie. 12 oz, hot or iced, can be made with whole milk, nonfat milk, breve, almond or oat milk (alternative milks are additional fee)
- Hibiscus Lime Tea: Hibiscus Tea from Elmwood Inn Fine Teas mixed with lime juice and sweetened with house made can syrup. 12 oz, iced only, caffeine free
- Old School Coffee
- Carrot Cake Cold Brew: brazil serra negra cold brew topped with a house made carrot cake cold foam. 16 oz, iced only
- Berry Bush Tea: Earl Grey black tea infused with herbal Strawberry Kiwi and a house made blackberry syrup. 16 oz, recommended iced but available hot
- The Human Bean
- Berry Foam Cold Brew. 16 oz, served iced
- Peach Lemonade: peach green tea lemonade. 16 oz, served iced
