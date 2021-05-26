Lexington Arts and Entertainment News – June 2021

LexArts hosted a dedication for a new mural by Casey McKinney at New Vista on Mechanic Street.

ART

ArtHouse Kentucky, a non-profit retail art gallery, opened at The MET on Midland & East Third. The gallery showcases original artwork from emerging and established artists.

Kentucky Performing Arts announced Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) returns to in-person and traditional instruction at the University of Kentucky this summer on June 27 through July 17.

LexArts received a $10,000 grant from National Endowment for the Arts to support local artists and arts organizations through its annual granting process.

Lexington’s 10th annual Paint the Town is scheduled for Saturday, June 26. Artists will set up their easels within a designated downtown area and paint all day. Finished works will be hung in the Downtown Public Library Gallery and celebrated with an Exhibition Opening Reception and fundraiser that evening.

BOOKS/LIT

The 2021 Books-in-Progress Conference, featuring award-winning poet Ada Limón, is happening virtually via Zoom on Saturday, June 5 & Sunday, June 6, with optional pre- and post-conference sessions, First Page Critique, and a Zoom happy hour. Workshops led by authors and writing professionals, offers participants opportunities to pitch their books to literary agents.

Crystal Wilkinson combines a deep love for her rural roots with a passion for language and storytelling in Perfect Black, a compelling collection of poetry and prose about girlhood, racism, and political awakening, imbued with vivid imagery of growing up in Southern Appalachia. Keep an eye out for Perfect Black this August.

ON STAGE

Lexington Opera House announced its 2021-2022 Broadway Live schedule, which begins in November with Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Nov 12-14, 2021. All tickets will be virtual this year, no paper tickets. The rest of the season is as follows: Concert with The Stars, Jan 8, 2022 (Variety Live); An Officer and a Gentleman, Jan 28-30, 2022; Waitress, Feb 11-13, 2022; Stomp, Feb 24-25, 2022 (Variety Live); American in Paris, Mar 11-13, 2022; Hairspray, April 22-24, 2022.

AT THE MOVIES

The former Cinemark theater behind the Woodhill Shopping Center on Codell Drive is serving as studio space for the show “Relative Justice,” produced by Wrigley Media Group. Filming began in May, and the nationally-syndicated courtroom drama will film over 100 episodes this summer for a scheduled premiere this fall.

Lexington released a request-for-proposals for a management group to re-open the historic Kentucky Theatre downtown, which closed for an indefinite intermission last October.

Regal Cinemas in Hamburg re-opened in May.

____

This article also appears on page 18 of the June 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889