Bluegrass 10,000 returns for 2021

Lexington’s Annual July Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run are returning for 2021 with a limited in-person event, plus a virtual option on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”
BLUEGRASS 10,000 IN-PERSON UPDATES FOR 2021
- The in-person race is limited to 2,000 participants and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
- All participants will run in waves of up to 175 people, for a total of 12 groups.
- No in-person spectators. Friends and family can cheer along virtually and watch the race results via the RaceJoy app.
- There will be no awards ceremony. Awards can be picked up at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson St.
- The day begins at 7:55 am with the Wheelchair Race.
- 8 am Elite Runners
- Starting at 8:05 am each wave will be released every 5 minutes until all 12 waves have begun.
- Bib numbers assigned at packet pickup times.
- 10K Training Program by John’s Run/Walk Shop, to be announced via Facebook
- Gear check near Mile 2 operated on race day by John’s Run/Walk Shop.
- Start line/finish line: Main Street/Limestone, downtown Lexington. Other course details to come. This will not be a certified race course.
- Racers will be lined up in the plaza in front of the District and Circuit courthouses on North Limestone.
- Participant race results can be tracked and uploaded automatically by using the RaceJoy app.
- Awards determined by chip time on racer’s bib throughout the race.
- Awards for top competitors will be announced over social media.
BLUEGRASS 10,000 VIRTUAL OPTION FOR 2021
- The Virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4.
- Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.
- No awards will be given to virtual runners.
FUN RUN IN-PERSON
- The Fun Run is for those who want to run or walk up to one mile on Saturday, July 3.
- This event will take place on a different course downtown, close to the Bluegrass 10K course.
- No registration cap is necessary unless participation begins to reach 1,000 people.
Sign-up for the in-person Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000
All participants of the Bluegrass 10,000, Fun Run and Virtual Race will receive a Bluegrass 10,000 race shirt. Packet pick-ups are planned throughout June at Lululemon in the Summit, John’s Run/Walk shop in Ashland and Palomar, and our community center Artworks at Carver Center.