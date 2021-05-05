Bluegrass 10,000 returns for 2021

Lexington’s Annual July Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run are returning for 2021 with a limited in-person event, plus a virtual option on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”

BLUEGRASS 10,000 IN-PERSON UPDATES FOR 2021



The in-person race is limited to 2,000 participants and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

All participants will run in waves of up to 175 people, for a total of 12 groups.

No in-person spectators. Friends and family can cheer along virtually and watch the race results via the RaceJoy app.

There will be no awards ceremony. Awards can be picked up at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson St.

The day begins at 7:55 am with the Wheelchair Race.

8 am Elite Runners

Starting at 8:05 am each wave will be released every 5 minutes until all 12 waves have begun.

Bib numbers assigned at packet pickup times.

10K Training Program by John’s Run/Walk Shop, to be announced via Facebook

Gear check near Mile 2 operated on race day by John’s Run/Walk Shop.

Start line/finish line: Main Street/Limestone, downtown Lexington. Other course details to come. This will not be a certified race course.

Racers will be lined up in the plaza in front of the District and Circuit courthouses on North Limestone.

Participant race results can be tracked and uploaded automatically by using the RaceJoy app.

Awards determined by chip time on racer’s bib throughout the race.

Awards for top competitors will be announced over social media.

BLUEGRASS 10,000 VIRTUAL OPTION FOR 2021

The Virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4.

Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.

No awards will be given to virtual runners.

FUN RUN IN-PERSON

The Fun Run is for those who want to run or walk up to one mile on Saturday, July 3.

This event will take place on a different course downtown, close to the Bluegrass 10K course.

No registration cap is necessary unless participation begins to reach 1,000 people.

Sign-up for the in-person Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

All participants of the Bluegrass 10,000, Fun Run and Virtual Race will receive a Bluegrass 10,000 race shirt. Packet pick-ups are planned throughout June at Lululemon in the Summit, John’s Run/Walk shop in Ashland and Palomar, and our community center Artworks at Carver Center.