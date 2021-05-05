Bluegrass 10,000 returns for 2021

Photo by Austin Johnson/ Ace

Lexington’s Annual July Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run are returning for 2021 with a limited in-person event, plus a virtual option on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”

a person in a lime green top running
Zach Beavin wins the 2019 Bluegrass 10,000 for the third straight year. He completed the race in 31 minutes and 16 seconds.

BLUEGRASS 10,000 IN-PERSON UPDATES FOR 2021

  • The in-person race is limited to 2,000 participants and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • All participants will run in waves of up to 175 people, for a total of 12 groups.
  • No in-person spectators. Friends and family can cheer along virtually and watch the race results via the RaceJoy app.
  • There will be no awards ceremony. Awards can be picked up at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson St.
  • The day begins at 7:55 am with the Wheelchair Race.
  • 8 am Elite Runners
  • Starting at 8:05 am each wave will be released every 5 minutes until all 12 waves have begun.
  • Bib numbers assigned at packet pickup times.
  • 10K Training Program by John’s Run/Walk Shop, to be announced via Facebook
  • Gear check near Mile 2 operated on race day by John’s Run/Walk Shop.
  • Start line/finish line: Main Street/Limestone, downtown Lexington. Other course details to come. This will not be a certified race course.
  • Racers will be lined up in the plaza in front of the District and Circuit courthouses on North Limestone.
  • Participant race results can be tracked and uploaded automatically by using the RaceJoy app.
  • Awards determined by chip time on racer’s bib throughout the race.
  • Awards for top competitors will be announced over social media.

BLUEGRASS 10,000 VIRTUAL OPTION FOR 2021

  • The Virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4.
  • Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.
  • No awards will be given to virtual runners.

 

FUN RUN IN-PERSON

  • The Fun Run is for those who want to run or walk up to one mile on Saturday, July 3.
  • This event will take place on a different course downtown, close to the Bluegrass 10K course.
  • No registration cap is necessary unless participation begins to reach 1,000 people.

Sign-up for the in-person Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run on-line at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

All participants of the Bluegrass 10,000, Fun Run and Virtual Race will receive a Bluegrass 10,000 race shirt. Packet pick-ups are planned throughout June at Lululemon in the Summit, John’s Run/Walk shop in Ashland and Palomar, and our community center Artworks at Carver Center.

 

