Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, June 2021

An end to Kentucky’s temporary curfew for bars and restaurants marks the return to pre-pandemic hours and bar seating. As summer approaches, farmers’ markets begin to pop up nearly every day in almost every corner of the city, and even one finds a new home in a different part of town. (Here’s our roundup of Lexington farmers’ markets).

With many births and minimal obits—a trend that we love to see continue—Lexington’s food scene has much to look forward to this summer including epic tacos and a twist on biscuits. An Ace Battle of the Biscuits: Sequel to Donut Wars can be expected for 2021).

BIRTHS

Big City Pizza opened its second Lexington location in Hamburg.

Crumbl Cookies opened in Hamburg.

Genesis Coffee House & Eatery opened on Forbes Road.

The Goose Lexington has opened in the former Grey Goose location on Jefferson Street. The new concept is under new management of Portofino veterans, and the menu is a hybrid of the former Grey Goose, Portofino, and The Goose and Gander in Midway.

Hot Head Burritos opened on Newtown Center Way.

Rooster’s opened its second Lexington location on Richmond Road in the former Chop House.

Rosemont Station opened on Southland Drive in the former spot of Painted Taco.

West Coast Gourmet Pizza opened a second location on Nicholasville Road in Malabu Heights Plaza.

TRANSITIONS

The Golden Apple Fruit Market relocated to downtown Lexington after 16 years on Saron Drive. The new Golden Apple is located at the corner of Main Street and Ashland Avenue, in the former Judy’s Flower Shop spot.

After over 15 years on the corner of Main and Upper, the iconic Harvey’s space transforms to Lexington’s newest eclectic spot. The Grove is home to a medley of local businesses, including Harvey’s Bar and Beer Garden, Fable, Luna, and The Melodeon.

Bazaar Eatery left its spot in Ethereal Public House at the end of May. Stay tuned.

Common Grounds’ original east High Street location closed, but a new location is expected to open later this summer.

COMING SOON

Agave & Rye opens a second location downtown in the former spot of Saul Good this summer.

Louisville-based Biscuit Belly is opening its first Lexington location this fall on E. Main Street, in the former A&W Restaurant.

The Saucy Crab opens on Richmond Road this summer.

EVENTS

The Breeze Wine Bar presents Rosé Partay, a tasting of fine rosé wines from around the world, on Saturday, June 5 from 2-6 pm.

The first annual SoulFeast Week is an 11-day celebration highlighting the Black Culinary Experience from June 17-27.

Manchester Music Hall hosts the inaugural Food Truck Friday Rally, with over 10 local food trucks on Friday, June 18. Make plans to come out and enjoy an evening of live music, craft cocktails, and of course, a variety of food trucks.

Buffalo Trace Distillery hosts Pappy for Your Pappy on Friday, June 18.

Lexington Restaurant Week returns July 22 through August 1.

