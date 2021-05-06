A Midsummer Night’s Run is Returning for 2021

The Bluegrass Sports Commission announced that A Midsummer Night’s Run, presented by CHI Saint Joseph Health is a live, in-person race for 2021. The race will be in downtown Lexington and is scheduled for Saturday, August 14th, at 7:30pm. There is also a virtual participant option for those who can’t (or choose not to) participate in person.

The RACE IS CAPPED AT THIS TIME AT 1,500 RUNNERS/WALKERS.

Register early to ensure your spot in the race. Also due to COVID-19 only the 5K Run/Walk permitted with the City of Lexington in 2021, the Fastest Kid in Town race and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk in are expected to return in 2022.

RACE FEATURES

A unique downtown race in the heart of Lexington, Kentucky

Commemorative race T-shirts

Awards for top Overall & Age Group finishers

Free Race Photos

Team Pricing

Virtual Option for those who can’t join the race in-person

COVID-19 safety precautions in place (Race cap of 1,500 in-person runners/walkers)

RACE DONATIONS

All race donations made by A Midsummer Night’s Run participants will support the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation’s Yes, Mamm! program which provides free mammography screening, diagnostics services, and program support to uninsured or underinsured women and men.

Sign up here