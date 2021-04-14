When and where are Lexington Farmers’ Markets for 2021?

What was once a weekend luxury for the downtown set, Farmers’ Markets have spread so wide that you can find one nearly every day and in every neighborhood in Lexington, KY.

When are the weekly farmers’ markets? Where are they located?



The Lexington Farmers’ Market is open year-round downtown (Cheapside) on Saturdays from 8 AM to 2 PM during the months of April through October.



The Lexington Farmers’ Market is open on Southland Drive on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM beginning in April through October.

The Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market returns on April 21 from 8 AM to noon at Apostles Anglican Church (200 Colony Blvd).

Head to Hamburg for the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm in the Liquor Barn parking lot (1837 Plaudit Place).

On Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning in May, Lexington Farmers’ Market opens at the corner of Maxwell & Broadway from 7 AM until 4 PM.

Coming June 2, Lexington Farmers’ Market reopens at Greater Gardenside.

___

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889