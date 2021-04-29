What to do, and where to eat for Mother’s Day 2021 in Lexington, KY

What to do, and where to eat for Mother’s Day 2021 in...

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Where to eat, what to pre-order for Mother’s Day 2021? What is happening for Mother’s Day in Lexington, KY 2021?

WHERE TO EAT

Azur is doing brunch on Mother’s Day.

Carson’s Food & Drink offers brunch on Mother’s Day from 10 am to 3 pm.

Chenault Vineyards hosts a Mother’s Day Lunch on Sunday, May 9 at 1-3 pm.

Dudley’s on Short hosts a Mother’s Day brunch on May 9.

Epping’s on Eastside has brunch on Mother’s Day.

Luna’s Coffee, Wine & Butterfly Café hosts an evening of wine and charcuterie on the night before Mother’s Day, Saturday, May 8, from 6:30-9 pm. Reservations are required; available for parties of 1, 2, 4, 6 or 8.

PRE-ORDER

Dupree Catering + Events offers a pick-up/delivered Mother’s Day Brunch.

Carson’s Food & Drink offers a Mother’s Day Take Home Meal. Option 1: Filet medallions (raw & ready to grill), garlic mashed potatoes, haricots verts, chopped wedge salad, garlic truffle rolls, and banana bourbon bread pudding. Options 2: 3 lbs. sliced ham, garlic mashed potatoes, haricots verts, chopped wedge salad, garlic truffle rolls, and banana bourbon bread pudding.

Celebrate mom this year with brunch and dinner meals from The Fresh Market. Order online through May 4 at 2 pm for in store pick up on May 7-9. The Fresh Market’s Mother’s Day brunch deal serves four and includes: Quiche (choice of Quiche Lorraine, Broccoli Cheddar or Spinach Tomato), Market Style Bacon, Tropical Fruit Bowl, Blueberry Muffins, Orange Juice , ‘Love You Mom’ flower bouquet. The Fresh Market’s Mother’s Day surf & turf dinner serves two and includes: Choice of two (Premium Choice Chateaubriand Cut Filet Mignon or Chilean Sea Bass, Mascarpone Whipped Potatoes with Rosemary, Seasoned Asparagus, Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, ‘Love You Mom’ flower bouquet. A new “Build Your Own Goody Bag for Mom” promotion is available too.

Wild Thyme Cooking offers catering for Mother’s Day, including chef-prepared entrees, sides, salads, and desserts. All Mother’s Day orders can be picked up between 10 am and 4 pm on Saturday, May 8. Order by Tuesday, May 4. Order online or contact the store directly.

TREATS

The Brownie Bae has a Mother’s Day Sampler Box that includes four of the best-selling flavors: Scotchy Bae, Robert Brownie Jr., Milk and Cookies, and AlmOats Famous. Pickup in Hamburg May 3-8.

Cramer Bakes has Mother’s Day cookies for presale. The two options include a set of 4 watercolor flowers, or a paint your own cookie kit. All cookies are vanilla with vanilla icing. Presale ends on May 1 or until sold out. Pickups are near Kenwick neighborhood on May 7 or 8.

Send a sweet treat for Mother’s Day with a special Mother’s Day Cookie Box from Midway Bakery. The box includes six varieties: Lemon-Basil Shortbread, Orange-Rosemary Sugar, Lavender-Violet Sugar, Chocolate Chip, Sorghum and Vanilla Cranberry.

WHAT TO DO

Mother’s Day Train at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum! All moms ride for half the price of a regular ticket on Sunday, May 9 when accompanied by one or more of their children. Boarding begins at about 1:30 pm.

