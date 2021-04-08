Lexington Public Library Reopening Village Branch

The Lexington Public Library announced today that the Village Branch Library, located at 2185 Versailles Road, will reopen Monday, April 12, 2021. Library staff are readying accommodations to allow customers access computers, fax/scan services, popular titles, and holds pickups. Village Branch is the last of Lexington’s six public library locations to reopen, and all sites will continue to provide curbside service in addition to limited operations. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 11am-6pm.

“The physical space of the Village Branch posed several challenges as we began to reopen,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “It was much more challenging to keep library customers and staff safe in the smaller space available at Village, but we are delighted to accommodate limited services beginning next week.”

Over the past year, the Village Branch has partnered with the YMCA of Central Kentucky to offer an NTI Learning Lab at no cost to Cardinal Valley residents. The program, funded in part by the Blue Grass Community Foundation/United Way Coronavirus Relief Fund and LFUCG Neighborhood Development Fund, will end this week.

“Village is a cornerstone of our city’s international community, and we are excited to welcome back our Village Branch customers. We hope to see you there soon,” added Ms. Dieffenbach.