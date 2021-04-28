Lexington Home and Garden News – May 2021

Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show

The 2021 Home and Garden Show was the inaugural event in Lexington’s new Exhibit Hall at Central Bank Center.

In Memory: Bill McNees

President of Congleton Lumber Company Bill McNees passed away on April 10, 2021. McNees was a champion of the building industry and the BIA for many years. His family requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to Habitat For Humanity in Bill’s name.

A Trip to Kentucky

In March, Martha Stewart traveled to eastern Kentucky for a conference at AppHarvest. While she was at her meeting, her head gardener, Ryan McCallister, made a stop in Lexington at Pemberton’s Greenhouses and Justins’ House of Bourbon. McCallister also toured Castle and Key in Frankfort, which features a garden restoration and plants installed by Jon Carloftis Fine Gardening.

“Award of Excellence”

Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens was presented the National Garden Club “Award of Excellence.” Jon Carloftis posted on Instagram, “Gardens are what make places special and connect people to the spaces they are visiting. When people travel The Bourbon Trail and experience places like Makers mark and Castle and Key the gardens (and delicious Bourbon) keep people coming back to see how things grow, evolve, and last. The cherry on top was watching my oldest sister Carcille take her oath to be the next President for National Garden Club of Kentucky.”

Free Garden Kit!

All materials for a garden kit are available (while supplies last) on Saturday, May 1 from 9-11 am at Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way). First come first served basis; limit one garden kit per family.

Hazardous Waste?

The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection is on Saturday, May 22, 8:30 am until 3 pm at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike (enter via Jimmie Campbell Dr.). Residents of Fayette County may drop off household hazardous waste for disposal at no charge.

Invasive Species

Bluegrass Greensource presents a volunteer opportunity for “Invasive Species Management” on Saturday May 8, 10 am to noon. Tackle winter creeper and honeysuckle growing at their future learning center location. (If you have a non-electric weed eater, bring it along.) Register online at Bluegrass Greensource.

Discussions of Stormwater

The city of Lexington hosts a Mornings with Planning: Discussions of Stormwater on Wednesday, May 5, 9-10 am. The discussion will focus on our city’s stormwater issues and how solving them is a complex task that requires creative, multidisciplinary thinking. Join panelists: Carmen Agouridis, Ph.D., P.E., M.P.P., Extension Professor, Associate Dean for Instruction in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, Biosystems Engineering, University of Kentucky; Erin Hathaway, PLA, ASLA, Landscape Architect Project Manager, Gresham Smith; Frank Mabson, Program Manager Sr., Water Quality, Environmental Quality and Public Works, City of Lexington; Tom Martin, AICP, Senior Planner, Division of Planning, City of Lexington.

Support Locust Trace AgriScience Center

Order hanging baskets, potted plants, vegetables, herbs, and more and support the Locust Trace AgirScience Center, which is the newest career and technical high school in Lexington, with energy and environment being key factors in the facility design and agriculture being the educational focus.

Memorial Day Trash Collection

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31. Residents with Monday trash collection will be serviced on the make-up day, that following Wednesday.

