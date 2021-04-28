Lexington Community News – May 2021

ATHLETICS AND SPORTS NEWS

UK basketball player named school principal

Former UK women’s basketball player Jocelyn Mills was named the new principal of Carter G. Woodson Preparatory Academy. Lexington’s next specialized elementary school is expected to open in fall 2021.

Volunteer for 2021 Barbasol Championship

Volunteer registration is now open for the 2021 Barbasol Championship happening at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholasville on July 15-18. Golf knowledge isn’t required to volunteer. Volunteer assignments range from on-course marshals, standard bearers, and TV spotters to merchandise volunteers, shuttle drivers, Pro-Am operations and more. Register online.

UK Mourns

The extended UK community mourns the loss of former Wildcat, Terrence Clarke, who died after sustaining injuries in a car crash in LA in April. Kentucky head coach John Calipari flew to Los Angeles to be with the family and described Clarke as a “beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile, and joy.” Clarke had declared for the NBA draft, and was expected by many to be a first-round pick.

UK Volleyball national champions

The Kentucky Wildcats are NCAA Volleyball National Champions. This is the first national title for Kentucky Volleyball.

GOVERNMENT

Fayette County Clerk’s office reopens

Fayette County Clerk reopened to in-person transactions in April. The office continues to support online, US mail, and drop box services to minimize the number of people accessing the building. Citizens enter the building from Main Street while the entrance from the Helix parking garage remains locked to control the flow of people in and out of the building.

FY22 City Budget public hearing

Mayor Gorton presented her proposed FY22 City Budget to the Council. The Council now begins its formal review of the Mayor’s proposed budget. A public hearing on the budget proposal takes place during the council meeting on May 6 at 6 pm. The new city budget must be ratified annually by June 30.

GROW

Imagine Nicholasville Road Public Hearing

The recommendations are in. After more than a year of study, data collection, and public input, a vision has been put forward for Nicholasville Road. The result is a plan that focuses on safety and efficiency for people traveling by car, bus, bike, or on foot. The recommendations are tailored to the unique areas of Nicholasville Road and include:

Innovative intersection improvements

Plans for Bus Rapid Transit

Future redevelopment of large parking lots and underutilized shopping centers

Dedicated bike and pedestrian facilities

This cohesive corridor plan is known as Imagine Nicholasville Road and is proposed to be adopted as part of the City’s comprehensive plan (Imagine Lexington) that guides land use and transportation decisions for the next twenty years. A public hearing via Zoom for this proposal is scheduled for May 20 at 1:30 pm.

Grow Smart in Your Neighborhood

Fayette Alliance hosts discussions about Lexington’s land use policies and how to advocate for smart growth in our community. Each virtual discussion is somewhat tailored to a specific Council District. Anyone is welcome, register to attend.

May schedule:

District 8 – May 4 at 6-7:30 pm

District 9 – May 4 at 6-7:30 pm

District 10 – May 10 at 6-7:30 pm

District 11 – May 10 at 6-7:30 pm

District 12 – May 12 at 6-7:30 pm

AROUND TOWN

Abandoned Ship

Argh? After more than 24 years, the USS Woodland pirate ship at the Woodland Aquatics Center pool at Woodland Park was removed in April. The City is working with suppliers to replace the ship, however, with Woodland Aquatics Center set to open May 29, replacement isn’t likely to happen in time for this summer’s swim season.

Walk the East End

Keeneland announced its sponsorship of the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation (BGT)’s virtual tour of the historic East End of Lexington, The tour includes the site of the old Kentucky Association Race Track and an area rich in the history of African American horsemen such as Isaac Murphy, Ed Brown and Jimmy Winkfield. Take the walking tour physically or virtually through neighborhoods historically known as Kindkeadtown, Gunntown and Goodloetown. Locate the virtual walking tour of the Historic East End at the Blue Grass Trust’s website or download the “Tour the Historic Bluegrass” mobile app.

___

This article also appears on page 8 and 9 of the May 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889