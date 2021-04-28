Lexington Business News – May 2021

EQUINE

Alice Headley Chandler died April 6 at the age of 95. Chandler was a prominent Thoroughbred breeder and the owner of Mill Ridge Farm on Bowman’s Mill Road, which she built into one of Kentucky’s major breeding farms. She was the first of three children born to Keeneland co-founder Hal Price Headley and Genevieve Molloy Headley. Among her many leadership roles in the horse industry, she served as chairperson of the University of Kentucky Equine Research Committee and president of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association. She also served as director of the Breeders’ Cup, Keeneland Association, and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association.

NEWS

Amazon Expands Lexington Footprint

Amazon Logistics announced plans to expand its investment in Kentucky by opening a new delivery station in Lexington in 2021. The new facility will be located at Lexmark and will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to increase efficiency of deliveries to customers in Lexington. The new delivery station is expected to create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, paying a starting wage of $15 per hour and “offering a variety of benefits from day one.”

Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson says, “We’re excited to expand our investment in the state of Kentucky with the addition of a new delivery station in Lexington. This new delivery station will provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce. We expect the site to open in 2021.”

Amazon Logistics’ new delivery station will join the state’s two existing delivery stations. Lexington mayor Linda Gorton says, “We are excited to partner with Amazon to expand its footprint in Lexington. By generating good paying jobs and utilizing infi ll development, this last-mile delivery station brings new opportunities to our community on the north side of town.”

CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

Construction on Central Bank Center’s new Exhibit Hall at Rupp Arena was completed in April. The new 100,000 square foot exhibit hall is divided into three different halls. A 24,000 square foot ballroom and 29,000 square footage of meeting spaces are expected to be completed next. The entire project is expected to wrap up in spring 2022, with Central Bank Center offering over 200,000 sq ft of flexible meeting and event space.

Lexington council approved a zone change for a new 36-unit, three-story apartment building on Blackburn Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. The apartment building is a proposed development from Cowgill Inc., to be located behind Cowgill’s 72-unit apartment building at the corner of Blackburn Avenue and Fourth Street called the Flats at 345.

A remodeling permit was approved by the city for the former Pazzo’s property on Limestone. The space is expected to open as Clubhouse, a bar/restaurant/live music concept within the next couple of months.

Lexington Public Library has selected EOP Architects and Group 4 Architecture to design the new Village Branch Library, to be located at the existing site at 2185 Versailles Road, which the Library purchased late last year. The plans call for a new facility with two stories and roughly 30,000 square feet, replacing the current building’s 13,000 square feet.

OPEN FOR BIZ

Another Man’s Treasure opened its newly renovated location on East Third Street, offering a mix of Urban Chill and Unique pieces. New hours at this location are Tuesday through Thursday, 10-6; Friday through Saturday, 10-5. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Bomb Discs, a Disc Golf retail store and training facility, opened on Moore Drive in south Lexington, and features a putting green and driving nets inside the store.

Critchfield Meats hosted a Grand Opening in their new Southland Drive location.

HOME Lexington hosted a Grand Opening at their Old Vine Street location in April.

Horizon Adult Health operates the largest adult day health-care company headquartered in Kentucky. Horizon’s newest facility recently opened in Lexington at 2433 Regency Road. It provides adult day health-care services to the frail and elderly, including door-to-door transportation, skilled nursing services, nutritious meals, and recreation opportunities.

Marshall Lifestyle Medicine hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Beaumont location.

BUSINESS CALENDAR

Applications are now available for Commerce Lexington Inc.’s 2021-22 Leadership Lexington Program. Apply by May 14.

Merchant Applications are now available at the Junior League’s website for the Holly Day Market, scheduled for Nov 19-21, 2021.

The next Commerce Lexington Inc. @330 Series event is on Tuesday, May 18, from 3:30 – 4:30, via Zoom. The topic is SOPs, and explores how they can help you impact your business and your staff in a positive way.

Women Leading Kentucky hosts a Business & Leadership Conference on May 19 at 8 am through May 20. Free, online event.

