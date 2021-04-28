Lexington Arts and Culture News – May 2021

ART

Calling for submissions

The new UK Medical Center Library is looking for artwork that visually reflects the diversity and inclusion that is valued at the UK College of Medicine. The submission deadline is May 14.

‘Little’ Woodland Art Fair

Applications for the 2021 ‘Little’ Woodland Art Fair are available, in hopes of hosting a scaled-down, socially-distanced version of the Woodland Art Fair in August. Applications are due by May 16.

MayFest Update

Mayfest Arts Fair is canceled for 2021, but plans to return to Gratz Park for Mayfest in May of 2022.

Team Kentucky Gallery

Kentuckians are invited to submit artwork to be displayed for a six-month rotation in a main hall of the state Capitol and on a Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery. The submission for artwork is May 15.

MUSIC

2021-22 Broadway Live

Lexington Opera House announces its upcoming 2021-22 Broadway Live show schedule on Thursday, May 20 at 7 pm, watch online or via Facebook.

Eric Church is coming to Lexington

Eric Church’s The Gather Again Tour kicks off at Rupp Arena on September 17, 2021. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 am.

Railbird Returns

Railbird Musical Festival returns to Keeneland on August 28 and 29. Full 2021 lineup and more information.

Keeneland, Maker’s Mark, and LexArts

The annual release of a commemorative Maker’s Mark Bourbon bottle in partnership with Keeneland will, for the first time, be three distinct bottles, each with its own label featuring the work of artists Sandra Oppegard, Andre Pater, or Tyler Robertson. LexArts entered into a three-year partner-ship with Maker’s Mark and Keeneland as the beneficiary of the proceeds from its annual Commemorative Maker’s Mark Bottle release. This year’s proceeds will be used to enhance art and programming in the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden.

I Dream of Beam

There’s a genie in the bottle…

___

This article also appears on page 18 of the May 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889