Former culinary team of Roulay revives Lady Remoulade in Lexington, launches Kickstarter

Lady Remoulade

Part Two debuts in summer 2021

By Kristina Rosen

From yellow food truck to brick-and-mortar, Lady Remoulade will finally find a permanent home in downtown Lexington. The former culinary team of Roulay Restaurant and Bar is bringing a new Cajun-Creole dining concept to Lexington’s food scene soon.



Loyal fans of Chef Kelly Mackey are familiar with her food truck once known as Lady Remoulade. Mackey introduced the Cajun-Creole pop-up concept in July 2017 with help from Chef Jon Evers. Now the two of them, along with pastry chef Rachel Chancellor, revive Lady Remoulade into a new Cajun-Creole food project.



In an effort to raise funds for the project, Lady Remoulade launches a Kickstarter in April. There are awesome perks and rewards, listed below, for those who make a donation.



Mackey gained a following for Lady Remoulade pop-ups throughout 2017, especially with Tiki Tuesdays at Green Lantern and Cajun Brunch at Sidebar. In 2018, Mackey found a business partner who was willing to invest in a permanent Cajun-Creole concept and the idea of Roulay Restaurant and Bar was born.



Roulay officially opened in February 2020. It was one of the last restaurants to open “In the Before” of the pandemic, which meant it was forced to temporarily close only a few weeks after opening due to the initial shutdowns in March. Roulay reopened in summer 2020 to an eager fanfare and quickly became a favorite local spot for weekend brunch and dinner.

This past March, Mackey, Evers, and Chancellor amicably parted with the restaurant to begin a new venture of their own. Roulay continues to operate under the same name, but as a new concept focused on bar drinks and small plates/tapas.

Lady Remoulade has found a potential brick-and-mortar location in downtown Lexington, and more details will be announced soon. Rewards for making a donation towards their Kickstarter range from t-shirts and stickers to a cocktail named after yourself, or even a private in-home dinner party.

Rewards for Kickstarter:

Tier 1: $10 donation 1 sticker

Tier 2: $25 donation 1 quart of Gumbo OR Red Beans and Rice

Tier 3: $50 donation Choice of 2 t-shirts

Tier 4: $100 donation Meal for two: beignets and two entrées

Tier 5: $200 donation 1 gal of Red Beans and Rice OR 1 gal of Gumbo OR Small cake made by pastry chef Rachel Chancellor 1 T-shirt & 1 Sticker

Tier 6: $500 donation Both T-shirts, 2 Stickers, 1 gal of Gumbo OR Red Beans and Rice, 1 Small cake by Rachel Chancellor Invite to VIP soft opening

Tier 7: $1000 donation Cocktail named after you Invite to VIP soft opening

Tier 8: $5,000 donation Private in-home dinner party for 4 guests catered by Chef Kelly Mackey OR In-home cooking class for up to 8 guests by Chef Kelly Mackey Both T-shirts Gal of Gumbo OR Red Beans and Rice OR Small Cake 2 Stickers Invite to VIP soft opening

Tier 9: $10,000 Host a private event at Lady Remoulade for up to 50 people. [Must be Mon-Thurs, and abide by the most up to date COVID guidelines. To be scheduled in 12 months following Lady Remoulade’s opening.] Invite to VIP soft opening



