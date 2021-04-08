Amazon Expands Lexington Footprint 

Amazon Logistics announced plans to expand its investment in Kentucky by opening a new delivery station in Lexington in 2021. The new facility will be located at Lexmark and will power Amazons last-mile delivery capabilities to increase efficiency of deliveries to customers in Lexington. The new delivery station will create hundreds of full- and part-time jobs, paying a starting wage of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits from day one.

Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson says, “We’re excited to expand our investment in the state of Kentucky with the addition of a new delivery station in Lexington. This new delivery station will provide fast and efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce. We expect the site to open in 2021.”

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon Logistics’ new delivery station will join the state’s two existing delivery stations. Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the US.

Lexington mayor Linda Gorton says, “We are excited to partner with Amazon to expand its footprint in Lexington. By generating good paying jobs and utilizing infill development, this last-mile delivery station brings new opportunities to our community on the north side of town.”