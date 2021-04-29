Ace May 2021 Digital Edition

Page through the digital version of the May 2021 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

Ace Magazine’s May 2021 issue is all about Spring reads in the Bluegrass!

We have a conversation with two Kentucky Poet Laureates—George Ella Lyon and Crystal Wilkinson— before chatting with writer and Lexington native Whitney Collins about her new collection of thirteen short stories.

Bryce Anderson of Vinaigrette believes in Good Business.

‘Jeannie’s Bottle to Auction,’ Sammy Beam reflects on his Beam Bottle.

We also highlight Lexington news for Business, Community, Ace Eats Out: What Lexington Eats, Arts & Culture, and Home & Garden.

Farmers’ market season! Chef Tom shares How to use spring asparagus.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.

