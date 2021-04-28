Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, May 2021

Last month, Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles spoke at a ‘Restaurant Roundtables’ discussion with members of the KY Proud Buy Local program, which included local restaurants, small business owners, chefs and other food service participants that source and support local farms.

The emphasis on sourcing food from Kentucky farms continues to remain relevant, and as summer approaches, farmers’ markets return to nearly every neighborhood—and potentially your doorstep? (Our roundup of Lexington farmers’ markets)

There are minimal obits to report this month as Lexington welcomes more pizza options, a couple of re-births in the bar realm, and a previously untouched sector of Hawaiin fare (yes, that includes spam.)

BIRTHS

Belle’s reopens to the public on Derby weekend.

Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ opens on Liberty Road in May. The new Hawaiian BBQ restaurant offers Hawaiian and West Coast cuisine, including plate lunches, sandwiches, and spam.

Luna’s Coffee, Wine & Butterfly Café is a new coffee and wine bar located on Springdale Drive in Nicholasville, just outside the Fayette County border.

Papi’s at Palomar has opened on the corner of Harrodsburg and Man o’ War.

Market Wagon is now serving the Lexington area. The online farmers market delivers local food from farmers, as well as prepped meal options from third party vendors.

The Social Vegan opened inside Greyline Station on the corner of North Limestone and Loudon in April.

TRANSITIONS

Roulay has re-opened, with some tweaking of concept, offering “New Orleans original cocktail and oysters and small plate/ tapas.” Roulay’s former culinary team is cooking up a new Cajun-Creole dining concept. Lady Remoulade, which was once a popular Cajun-focused food truck, will find a permanent home in downtown Lexington.

COMING SOON

Big City Pizza is opening in the former I-Ching location in Hamburg.

Clubhouse is a new nightclub coming soon to South Limestone in the former Pazzo’s location. A remodeling permit was approved by the city for the property to reopen as a bar/restaurant/live music concept within the next couple of months.

After 15 years of history downtown, Harvey’s Bar has announced a new concept, “Coming to 200 W. Main Street this Spring. The Grove is a collective name that covers the local businesses included in the 200 West Main Street community, welcoming FABLE Charcuterie + Wine and Luna’s food truck to the location. Luna is a new food concept bringing ‘sassy snacks & late night treats’ to West Main Street.

Rise Up! Pizza is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant this summer at Greyline Station, with their pitch, “the same pizza you’ve grown to love with the same service you’ve grown to tolerate.”

OBITS

The original Common Grounds Coffee House on E. High Street is closing at the end of May. It opened in 1992 as the first coffee house in Lexington at the time. Common Grounds’ other locations on Richmond Rd. and Hartland Parkway remain open.

EVENTS

A Tasteful Evening is this year’s alternative to Taste of the Bluegrass. Keeneland Chef Marc Therrien and Chef Tyler McNabb of Holly Hill Inn present a five-course farm-to-table dinner locally sourced from Kentucky farms and farmers on Friday, May 14 at Keeneland’s Phoenix Room from 6-10 pm. The event includes a bourbon pull, live auction, and a behind-the-scenes peek into the kitchen.

Save the date! Lexington Restaurant Week returns in July, which means Ace’s “Fridges of Fayette County” sequels can’t be far behind.

Ace Eats Out is curated by Kristina Rosen. Email her at [email protected] To advertise in Ace’s food section, email [email protected]

___

This article also appears on page 17 of the May 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889