Where to eat, what to pre-order for Easter in Lexington KY 2021

Easter celebrations looked a little different last year, but Easter brunches will make a return for 2021.

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Where to eat Easter brunch? Who is offering family meals and/or pre-order options for Easter? What about pastries and Easter themed treats?

WHERE TO EAT

Carson’s Food & Drink is open for Easter brunch from 10 am to 3 pm, and also offers an Easter curbside dinner. Call to reserve dinner for pickup on April 3.

Chenault Vineyards hosts an Easter Celebration on Sunday, April 4 with two time options at noon or 2 pm.

Dudley’s hosts a three-course Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 4.

Drake’s & Harry’s locations serve lunch and dinner favorites on Sunday, April 4; open normal business hours. Walk-ins welcome, no reservations.

Goodwood Lexington has Easter weekend specials on April 2 through April 4. Along with their weekend brunch on Saturday/Sunday (11 am to 3 pm), they will offer $5 Kentucky Sangrias all weekend; $15 bottomless mimosas all weekend; Easter egg treats for kids.

Join J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar for Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 4 from 11 am until 3 pm. Call for reservations.

Jean Farris is taking reservations for Easter brunch on Sunday, April 4. Offering their Spring Menu and brunch favorites like Lobster Benedict and a big Southern-style Breakfast Plate.

Malone’s is open for lunch & dinner for Easter on Sunday, April 4. Easter Chef Features will be offered in addition to the Malone’s menu.

OBC Kitchen is open for Easter brunch & dinner. Brunch is available from 10 am to 3 pm, and dinner is available until 9 pm.

Sedona Taphouse is open for Easter, with the option to sit in their dining room or on the patio.

ORDER AHEAD

Athenian Grill offers an Easter Feast to serve four for $80, available April 3 & 4. The feast includes woodfire oven roasted leg of lamb, lemon potatoes, roasted vegetables, Greek salad, tyropitakia, tzatziki sauce, homemade bread, traditional Greek red Easter eggs, and baklava. Pre-order online.

BHG Family Meals are available for Easter. Serves 4-6, select entrée of choice plus bread, salad and two sides.



DaRae Catering has several Easter menu choices including Easter Brunch, Beef & Lamb Feast, and Ham Dinner; each feeds two (option to feed more at an additional cost per person). Desserts also available. Pick-up on Saturday, April 3 from 10 am to 1 pm. Call to order.

Easter with Dupree Catering + Events includes three different menu options to serve four, along with items available a la carte.

The Fresh Market offers a variety of ready-made meal options for Easter including entrées, traditional sides, and bakery treats. Meal deals include Lamb or Ham, and entrées include Standing Rib Roast, Rack of Lamb and Spiral Sliced Honey Ham, among more. Order pickup, April 1-4

Good Foods Co-op is accepting Easter meal pre-orders; each meal serves 2-3 and includes an entree + 2 sides, with the option to add a dessert at a discount. Plant based options available. Pre-order window open thru March 31. Choose your day and time for pickup, April 2-4.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar has a Easter Family Meal to feed four, includes smoked ham, two sides, house salad, yeast rolls & Nancy’s banana pudding. Option for carved smoked ham and a la carte sides. Order deadline is Friday, April 2.

Selma’s Catering + Events is launching an Easter Breakfast Charcuterie along with rack of lamb, herb roasted salmon, and more.

Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont Centre takes the hassle out of preparing Easter Dinner. Pre-order your holiday meal by March 31, pickup April 2 & 3 from 11 am to 3 pm.

EASTER TREATS

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream has Easter Cake Pop 6-Packs, each pack includes a mix of Easter themed Oreo Cake Pops. Pre-orders close on March 26 at 11:59 pm, pickup is Friday, April 2 at their Clays Mill location.

DV8 Kitchen offers an Easter Cinnamon Roll now through Easter.

Oh My Cookie Co. has an Easter cookie box that includes 3 chocolate chipper, 3 m&m, 3 milkin’ mm, 3 magically delicious. Order via social media or text. Pickup on April 3 & 4.