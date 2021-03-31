When are Lexington, KY Easter Services 2021?

When Are Easter Church Services for Lexington KY 2021

Good Friday Services, Easter Services, and Easter Events in Lexington KY 2021

Easter is observed on Sunday April 4.

Where to eat Easter Brunch?

PALM SUNDAY — MARCH 28

Join St. Luke United Methodist Church in-person or online at one of their Palm Sunday services: 8:20 am (traditional, in-person); 9:30 am (contemporary, in-person and online); 11:00 am (traditional, in-person and online). Swahili language service at 1 pm.

GOOD FRIDAY — APRIL 2

Good Friday, 6:30 pm, St. Luke United Methodist Church (in-person)

Good Friday, (12:05 pm for online & in-person), Christ Church Cathedral

EASTER SUNDAY — APRIL 4

Easter Sunday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 8:20am (traditional, in-person), 9:30am (contemporary, in-person and online), 11:00am (traditional, in-person and online at StLukeUMC.org/live, thru Facebook, or YouTube). Swahili language service at 1pm.

Easter Sunday at Christ Church Cathedral, Online at 10 am or In-person at 8 am, 9 am, 11:15 am

Easter at Crossroads Lexington, 8:30 am / 10 am / 11:45 am

Easter at Ashland Avenue Baptist Church, 9 am & 10:30 am

Park your car and sit on the lawn, stay in your car and tune in to 91.1 FM, or watch by Facebook live stream from anywhere with South Elkhorn Christian Church on Easter Sunday with a Worship service at 10:30 am.

EASTER EVENTS



Ashland Avenue Baptist Church hosts Resurrection Rally, a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection for children and families on Saturday, April 3 at 10 am with a music-filled gospel rally for kids. The celebration then moves outside with three simultaneous age-graded egg hunts with over 6,000 candy-filled eggs.

The Mentelle Neighborhood annual Easter Egg Hunt is on Saturday, April 3 at 10 am, on the Mentelle Park medians near Cramer Avenue. The egg hunts — one for little kids up to age 4 and one for bigger kids (between ages 5 – 10) — begin at 10 am. Bigger kids will hunt on the median closest to Cramer and the little ones will hunt on the second median.

Hillcrest Baptist Church offers an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 at 2 pm.

The Warehouse Block presents Spring Hop with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 3 at 2 pm.

___

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889