What to do, where to eat for St. Patrick’s Day 2021 in Lexington, KY

What to do, where to eat for St. Patrick’s Day 2021 in...

St. Patrick’s Day festivities took a hiatus in 2020 when restaurant and bars were forced to temporarily shut down only days before the holiday, but this year we are relieved to report the return of green beer and Irish themed food for 2021.

Places to go, celebrate, and eat on St. Patrick’s Day in Lexington, KY 2021? Below is a sampling. Disclaimer: all events and information subject to change. Please check with individual restaurants and establishments first.



St. Patrick’s Day is on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

WHERE TO EAT

Head to The Bear & The Butcher on March 16 through March 21 for house-made corned beef, cabbage and potatoes with Irish soda bread, corned beef & potato “nachos” made with white cheddar mornay, along with Guinness and Irish coffees.

Blue Stallion Brewing hosts St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday, March 13. Offering a special green glitter beer and Irish specials from Salt & Vinegar (formerly Wild Deutschland) like corned beer and cabbage.

Carson’s Food & Drink has St. Patrick’s Day Specials on March 12-17. Featuring Corned Beef Eggs Rolls, Corned Beef Reuben, Corned Beef Benedict (BRUNCH ONLY), Corned Beef Burger, and Riley’s Fish Sandwich.

The Cellar Bar and Grille has the traditional corned beef plate, Bogtrotter and Spotted Dog plates along with green beer for St. Patrick’s Day.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Drake’s in Lexington and Brannon Crossing on Wednesday, March 10 at 11 am through Wednesday, March 17, featuring a specialty Irish menu including a “Big Arse” Reuben and Paddy Melt Burger. On Wednesday, enjoy $3 Coors Light in a color changing cup, $4 Jameson, and $5 Lucky Drinks all day long.

Dudley’s has a special dish for St. Patrick’s Day dinner: Stone Cross Farms corned beef with roasted cabbage, fried potatoes & bacon, with mustard cream.

DV8 Kitchen has a special St. Patrick’s Day Lucky Charms Cinnamon Roll.

Mirror Twin Brewing offers a St. Patrick’s Day Pizza (featuring corned beef, potatoes, cooked cabbage, and more). Mirror Twin & Rolling Oven host a a St. Patrick’s Day Party all day on Saturday, March 13.

Old Chicago in Hamburg celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with pizza and beer on Wednesday, March 17 from 4 pm until 11 pm.

Old Vine Bistro has a special St. Patrick’s Day menu on Wednesday, March 17. Menu features a reuben quesadilla, bangers & mash, Bailey’s cheesecake and more.

Oscar Diggs is open from 3 pm until 10 pm with a corned beef and cabbage special along with drink specials.

The Sage Rabbit has Irish-themed cocktail specials with featured dishes King Salmon with smoked leek cream, Guinness-braised lamb shanks with roasted root vegetables, and barley risotto. Dessert specials and regular menu items available Wednesday through Saturday for dinner.

Shamrock Bar and Grille celebrates St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17. Both locations (Hartland & Patchen) have a special menu of a traditional corned beef plate, Bogtrotter plate, Spotted Dog plate, fish n’ chips and shepherd’s pie. Drink specials like Guinness, Harp and green beer.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery celebrates St. Patrick’s with live music from 64 West & Korey Hunt on Wednesday, March 17 at 6:30 pm. Drink specials all day long, featuring Irish and UK inspired menu items.

Wild Thyme Cooking on Chinoe hosts an Irish feast sit-down dinner featuring chef demos with optional beer pairings. Menu items include cheddar and beer fondue, Irish seafood stew with soda bread, herb encrusted skillet-roasted lamb loin with colcannon, buttered carrots and cabbage and corn slow, and porter bundt cake with whiskey-caramel sauce.

WHAT TO ORDER/PRE-ORDER

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream is releasing a Magic Marshmallow made with cereal milk ice cream and slammed with tons of magical marshallows in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Place pre-orders online.



Martine’s is making Irish soda bread available only St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, by pre-order for takeout, curbside or delivered. Place orders by email or calling the shop.

A holiday like St. Patrick’s Day needs a festive box of cookies and The Midway Bakery has you covered. The box of 26 cookies includes: pistachio-cardamom-white chocolate, chocolate mint, oatmeal raisin, gold coin sugar, shamrock sugar and bourbon snickerdoodle.

WHAT TO DO

Get lucky at Tin Roof for St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 13 at 11 am. Live music all day long by Ethan & Joey, DJ Miracle, a live bagpipe player and Dusty Bo plus drink specials including $3.50 Green Beers, $5 Jameson, and $6 Carbombs.

Rock House Brewing has St. Patrick’s Day has two drink specials on Saturday, March 13.

Man o’ War Harley-Davidson of Lexington hosts a St. Patty’s Day at the shop on Saturday, March 13 at 11 am.

Beginning on Saturday, March 13 through March 31, participate in the virtual Shamrock Shuffle 3K anytime and anywhere. The Shamrock Shuffle In-Person Race is on Saturday, March 13 at Fasig-Tipton.

Celebrate St. Patty’s at Soundbar on Wednesday, March 17. Drink specials include $3 Irish Whiskey & $4 GUINNESS pints.

Head to Roulay for drink specials like Nola Hurricane and plenty of Irish Whiskey on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 pm. Rooftop is open, weather permitting.

Pivot Brewing hosts a St. Patrick’s Day cupcake class with Miss Delaney Cakes on Wednesday, March 17 at 5:30 pm.

St. Paddy Crawl! An Irish themed food, drink & gift crawl is happening in Lexington’s Distillery District on March 19-21. Buy a ticket, receive a wristband and snag discounts at a list of participating places within the Distillery District. Some places will have half off food & drink under $10, others will have specially made items.

Unfortunately, Lexington’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival is canceled for a second year. Stay tuned for a potential “halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” in September.

___

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889