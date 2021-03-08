The Nail Shop to open second location in downtown Lexington

The Nail Shop

Coming soon to downtown Lexington

By Kristina Rosen

The Nail Shop will debut at The MET in early spring.

When Kim Hunyh opened the first Nail Shop location in Brannon Crossing in 2019 she wasn’t necessarily planning a second location, but says, “My goal has always been to open a location downtown, in the heart of Lexington where innovation and diversity come to life.”

Within two years, The Nail Shop has made a name for itself in Lexington by combining old and new practices, from hiring a team of established technicians to integrating a mix of new marketing techniques and social media tactics.

Hunyh claims her business is not based around aesthetics, but instead focuses on taking time out for yourself. “I think that speaks to women more than come in and make your hands pretty. Come in and feel good,” says Hunyh.

The interior space of the new salon will resemble the style of the first location, yet have a more industrial feel that fits the vibe of the new MET development. Services offered will remain the same with the addition of eyelash extensions and facial waxing.

The Nail Shop survived the first round of Covid related closures and reopened with new policies in place. The new location will offer bridal parties again, which was a service that was halted at the height of Covid.

“The Nail Shop represents self-care and self-love. A space where women leave feeling empowered and refreshed. We’re helping women build confidence one mani at a time.”

The MET development is part of Community Venture’s growth plans for downtown Lexington. The development includes DV8 Kitchen and Manchester Coffee Co., which both also plan to open in the spring.

___

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889