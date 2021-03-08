Roulay Restaurant and Bar announces permanent closure in downtown Lexington

Roulay Restaurant and Bar has filled the void of Cajun-French cuisine in downtown Lexington since February 2020. Nearly a year after its one year celebration, the restaurant announced its permanent closure on Facebook as of Monday, March 8.

Roulay was one of the last restaurants to open “In the Before” of the pandemic in February 2020. The restaurant closed for a few weeks with the initial shutdowns in March, only to reopen and quickly become a favorite local spot for dinner, brunch, and to-go family meals.

Executive Chef Kelly Mackey and Nick Lagagsorn, owner of Buddha Lounge, are the creative masterminds who brought Lexington this upscale and highly desired Cajun-French focused restaurant.

According to the announcement on Facebook, Roulay may reopen as a bar in the future.