LexLive, downtown Lexington’s new entertainment complex opens

Downtown Lexington’s newest movie theater officially opens on Thursday, March 11 at 3 pm. The city of Lexington hosted a ribbon cutting earlier that morning.

LexLive is the highly-anticipated 10-screen Krikorian movie theater located across from Rupp Arena on the corner of South Broadway and West High.

The new 90,000 square foot entertainment complex also features 13 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a restaurant, three full-service bars, nearly 50 arcade games, and meeting and events space.

The two-story venue includes ten movie screens, five of which are downstairs and each seating up to 100. The upstairs offers the other five movie screens, including an 80-foot LFX screen.

Moviegoers can buy tickets on-site through kiosks and at the concierge desk on the main floor, or purchase tickets online.

Three bars are located within the facility including a 300-seat Game Day Sports Bar with a scratch kitchen and a Corner Bar with over 50 bourbons. Traditional concession stands with expanded food options are available on both floors.

The project was first announced in 2014 and prepares to come full circle as Lexington’s newest—and currently only—downtown movie theater. The iconic Kentucky Theatre remains indefinitely closed since October, and no one is sure how long this ongoing “intermission” will last.

Free parking for LexLive is available in their six-level secured garage by entering off of South Broadway or Lexington Center Drive.

LexLive is located at 301 S Broadway. Opens at 3 pm on March 11.

—

