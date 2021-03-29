Lexington Home and Garden News – April 2021

EVENTS

Reforest at Home

The 2021 Reforest the Bluegrass is once again a Reforest at Home event in April. Fayette County residents have the opportunity to plant trees at home, and in parks and public greenways.

Limited in-person planting events are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Groups must sign up prior to the event. Masks, social distancing and safety protocols will be in place.

In-person planting events: Saturday, April 10; Saturday April 17; and Saturday, April 24.

Free tree seedlings are available for Fayette County residents to pick up at partner locations around Lexington. Tree pick-up dates: April 9 – 10, April 16 – 17, April 23 – 24.

APRIL 9

The Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show is scheduled for April 9-11 at Central Bank Center.

APRIL 10

Lexington’s first free trash disposal day of the year is Saturday, April 10 from 6 am until 1 pm at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, located at 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

APRIL 11

The 2021 Garden Club of Kentucky Convention “Let’s Grow’ takes place on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13 at 9 am.

APRIL 15

The Garden Club of Kentucky hosts its monthly meeting via Zoom on Thursday, April 15 at 5:30 pm.

APRIL 17

Lexington hosts a Free Mulch Giveaway on Saturday, April 17 at 8 am, located at 631 Old Frankfort Pike. Residents of Fayette County may collect up to one truckload. Mulch is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

APRIL 24

The next Paper Shred event is held on Saturday, April 24 at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike between 9 am and 2 pm. Fayette County residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded at no cost.

Lexington’s Main Street Clean Sweep is on Saturday, April 24 at 10 am until 12:30 pm at 1875 Newtown Pike.

Volunteers of the annual community-led litter cleanup gather to pick up and dispose of litter in their communities to help create a sustainable bluegrass.

NEWS

Arbor Day Postponed

Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, but this year The Arboretum will postpone its Arbor Day celebration until October 16. The event will be held virtually with the theme “Let’s Care for Our Tree Canopy.”

Flood Damage?

Fayette County citizens are encouraged to report damage from flooding in homes or businesses caused by last month’s heavy rains. Mayor Linda Gorton said the city needs citizens to report their flooding to document the local disaster application, and hopefully meet the requirements to receive federal aid.

“We had some significant flooding in Lexington, especially near the river,” Gorton said. “We want to do everything we can to help those whose homes or businesses were damaged.”

For more information contact Lexcall at 859-425-2255.

