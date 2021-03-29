Lexington Health and Wellness News and Events – April 2021

EVENTS

Go Red for Women Digital Experience

The 2021 Central Kentucky Go Red for Women Digital Experience is on Friday, April 23 at 12 pm.

Heart Walk

Save the date. Central Kentucky Heart Walk Digital Experience is on May 8.

NEWS

New CEO

CHI Saint Joseph Health selected Anthony A. Houston, FACHE, as the CEO for the health system. Houston, who will also serve as president of Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East, begins in the new role on April 5.

UK hosts ‘Thank You Lunch’ to honor vaccine and testing volunteers

UK Dining provided a complimentary thank you lunch to the hundreds of volunteers who have made it possible for the University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare to provide public COVID-19 testing and vaccinations over the last several months. Employee and student volunteers come from many areas across UK’s campus, including UK HealthCare and the colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Health Sciences, Nursing and Public Health. Approximately 120 staff members and volunteers go to work at Kroger Field on any given day.

Unprecedented Journey

“Unprecedented Journey” is a multifaceted health care exhibition on display at Loudon House. This show is put on in collaboration with UK Arts in Healthcare and CREATE; a Lexington based nonprofit that is working to expand, promote, and raise awareness of the ways in which the arts positively affect health and wellness.

RUNS

The 6th annual Horse Capital Marathon & Half Marathon is on Saturday, April 10 at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall at 7 am.

It’s a go!

The 2021 Bluegrass 10,000 is happening as a virtual race in July.

Registration begins on April 5, with some fun surprises added along the way to make the virtual race resemble the same community energy seen every year for the race in downtown Lexington on the 4th of July.

__

This article also appears on page 5 of the January 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889