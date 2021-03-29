Lexington Business News – April 2021

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL

Central Kentucky American Heart Association’s longtime executive director Joey Maggard has retired.

Leadership Kentucky announced the new 2021 Board Chair, Daniel Bork, and the appointment of new members to the 2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors, including:

Regina Jackson as the Board Chair-Elect

Board Member Paula Hanson has joined the Executive Committee and will serve as Treasurer

Chrisandrea Turner, a member of the Board of Directors since 2015, now serves as a member of the Executive Committee

The Board of Directors added one new member, Daniel Carmack

Louisville-based Stock Yards Bank has announced the acquisition of Kentucky Bank, a transaction expected to close in Q2 of 2021. Kentucky Bank has 19 branches. Current Kentucky Bank President and CEO, Louis Prichard, will serve as Central Kentucky Market President for Stock Yards.

Sayre Christian Village CEO, Karen Venis, has been named a Kentucky Colonel for her service to seniors in the Bluegrass throughout the pandemic.

The Webb Companies has promoted Carter Miller, CPM, CCIM, to executive vice president of leasing and brokerage.

Forbes Magazine has named WesBanco Bank to their list of Best Banks in America.

Central Bank’s Leslie Flynn has been named the new chair of the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Board of Directors.

CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

Construction on Town Branch Commons Trail moved on to Midland Avenue at the end of March. This phase of the project continues for several months while construction also continues on the Trail on Vine Street between Rupp Arena and East Main Street.

Cincinnati-based Vision & Beyond Capital Investments acquired two Lexington apartment properties, including Ashland Apartments on Devonport Drive and Cambridge Park Apartments on Cambridge Drive. Including planned renovations, Vision & Beyond expects its investment to total about $15 million.

OPEN FOR BIZ

Need a genius? Apple relocated a few blocks south in March, from Fayette Mall, to its new location in The Summit.

Local Lex Market, a new makers’ market opened on Southland.

LexLive opened in March. The 10-screen Krikorian movie theater also features 13 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a restaurant, three full-service bars, nearly 50 arcade games, meeting/events space and more. The 90,000 square foot entertainment complex is located at the corner of South Broadway and West High near Rupp.

The Nail Shop opens at The MET in early spring.

When Kim Hunyh opened the first Nail Shop location in Brannon Crossing in 2019 she wasn’t necessarily planning a second location, but says, “My goal has always been to open a location downtown, in the heart of Lexington where innovation and diversity come to life.” She says, “We’re helping women build confidence one mani at a time.” The MET development is part of Community Venture’s growth plans for downtown Lexington. The development includes DV8 Kitchen and Manchester Coffee Co., which both also plan to open in the spring.

NEWS

On the Rise

Southern Living named Lexington one of the South’s “best cities on the rise” in 2021.

Lexmark and UK collaborate

The University of Kentucky and Lexmark International continue their longstanding partnership with a new agreement designed to accelerate innovation and spur economic growth. Known as the Lexmark-UK Collaboration Guidelines, the agreement details intentional ways the two will work together to develop innovation that results in viable business opportunities. In addition, Lexmark is sponsoring a new scholarship program through UK College of Engineering to offer two scholarships for women and minority engineering students. The annual commitment begins in 2021 and continues for an initial period of five years, with an option to be renewed.

School’s In

UK’s Martin School of Public Policy and Administration has approved a new online Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree.

BIZ CALENDAR

Commerce Lexington’s next virtual Member Mixer is April 7. Participants will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their businesses followed by an opportunity for questions. Register online at commercelexington.com

Women Leading Kentucky hosts a Power Hour Leadership Series on Thursday, April 8 via Zoom.

Teens and young adults interested in working at the Y this summer as camp counselors or lifeguards are encouraged to attend a Summer Job Fair at the YMCA’s program site at the University of Kentucky. The job fair will be Saturday, April 10 from 10 am to 1 pm at 1530 Nicholasville Road.

The next Commerce Lexington Inc. @330 Series event is Tuesday, April 13 at 3:30 pm, via Zoom, Tracy Hardin, owner of Next Century Technologies, will share some of her favorite free time-saving apps.

Women Leading Kentucky and ExecuTrain have partnered to offer a nine week training course called E3 – Empower. Excel. Elevate. The program is catered to professional women that wish to take on a leadership role, connect with other professionals, advance their careers, and build skills that will make an impact on their teams and organizations. The nine week course begins on April 21, and classes are conducted virtually from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm each week.

UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics hosts a Master of Science in Marketing Virtual Open House event on Wednesday, April 21 from 5 pm to 6 pm, online via Zoom.

Registration is Open!

Registration is now open for Commerce Lexington’s 2021 Leadership Visit to Austin Texas, scheduled for November 15 – 17, 2021.

This article also appears on page 6 and 7 of the April 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

