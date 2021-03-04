Is there a Forecastle Festival 2021?

Forecastle Festival released a statement about the 2021 festival:

Forecastle Festival will be taking a pause in 2021 and will return stronger than ever in 2022.

Feedback from our loyal fans is incredibly important to us, and we are taking this time to make improvements across the board to make Forecastle 2022 an even more incredible experience. We are excited to share that the festival is moving to Memorial Day Weekend beginning in 2022 and beyond, bringing cooler temperatures and even better vibes!

Stay tuned to our website and social media for updates. We can’t wait to see you at Waterfront Park next year!