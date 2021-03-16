Habitat’s Shamrock Shuffle

Returns to Lexington for 2021

Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosted the 15th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K in-person on Saturday, March 13 at Fasig-Tipton.

Winners can pick up their medals at Shamrock Shuffle Awards Pickup on Friday, April 9 at the Lexington Habitat offices (700 E. Loudon Ave).



The race was a hybrid event this year and shufflers had the option to participate in-person on March 13, or the option to complete a virtual race from anywhere, March 13 – March 31. Registration for the Virtual 3K is still open.

