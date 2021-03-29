Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, April 2021

April marks the return of farmers’ markets, which have spread so wide that you can find one nearly every day in every neighborhood of town come summertime. The Sunday Southland Drive Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Sunday, April 11, while the year-round Downtown Farmers’ Market returns to Cheapside Pavilion on Saturdays with expanded springtime hours.

It’s officially spring, and sunny days with temps in the 70s can only mean one thing: it’s patio season.

In perfect timing, we welcome back a longtime favorite patio spot on Jefferson Street—under a new name but familiar ownership.

We prepare for a season full of ice cream as new concepts like an epic milkshake bar and boozed-infused creamy desserts find a niche in the South side of town.

Some obits hit harder than others, like the closure of one of the last restaurants to open “In the Before” in February 2020, but we stay hopeful for the return of Bourbon Street concepts to the Bluegrass.

As for Easter Brunches and a roundup of patio dining options? We have you covered.



BIRTHS

BurgerFi opened in Hamburg and is their only location in the county to feature a drive-through. The new location replaced the vacant Back Yard Burgers at Alysheba Way.

After months of anticipation, Butch’s Grill opened inside Critchfield Meats Family Market on Southland Drive.

Keeneland Hospitality partners with Black Soil KY to incorporate local produce into Keeneland’s rotating dining menus for this year’s Spring Meet.

LaRosa’s Pizzeria opened in Brannon Crossing.

RE-BIRTHS and REVAMPS

Epping’s on Eastside reopened with a new menu concept of sharable small plates and a “wine cellar” that gives guests the opportunity to select their wine in a more interactive way.

The former Grey Goose is making something of a comeback under a new name and new management. Known as The Goose Lexington, the forthcoming restaurant takes over the vacant Grey Goose location on Jefferson Street. The new concept will be overseen by Portofino veterans, which closed at the end of 2020. The menu will be a hybrid of the former Grey Goose, Portofino, and The Goose and Gander in Midway.

Sorella Gelateria has announced they will be moving to the corner of Jefferson and Short. The new location will include more outside seating plus parking.

Thrive Kombucha expanded their original location on North Limestone with the addition of a new taproom.

COMING SOON

Buzzed Bull Creamery debuts in Lexington at The Summit at Fritz Farm. The family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery specializes in alcohol infused flavors of small batch ice cream and milkshakes, with non-buzzed flavors available as well.

Cattywampus Station is a new milkshake and dessert bar opening in Lexington Green.

Crumbl Cookies is a new gourmet cookie shop that’s coming soon to Hamburg.

El Cid, which took over the former Sav’s space on South Limestone, is opening a second location on National Avenue in the former Locals’ space.

Another Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is coming to Lexington. The new location will open on Nicholasville Rd., where the vacant Burger King is located.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is making a return. All three Lexington locations unexpectedly closed in November 2019, but two of the three locations plan to reopen under new franchisees on Richmond Road and Boardwalk.

Porterhouse BBQ is opening a brick and mortar restaurant at Greyline Station on North Limestone.

Postmaster’s Pub opens in the former Village Idiot spot on Short Street, a new concept from the owners of Bear & The Butcher.

Woodford Reserve is expanding its Versailles distillery to double its production capacity, including the addition of three new iconic copper pot stills. Construction begins this spring and is expected to be completed in summer 2022. The site remains fully operational throughout this period.

OBITS

Middle Fork Kitchen Bar has closed in the Distillery District.

Roulay Restaurant and Bar closed in March. It celebrated its one year anniversary before announcing its closure.

___

This article also appears on page 17 of the April 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

