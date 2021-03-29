A guide to patio dining in Lexington, KY 2021

Where to Eat in Lexington, Kentucky: Top Patio Dining

It’s patio season! We’ve compiled a sampling of restaurants that provide adequate patio seating in Lexington, Kentucky.

Disclaimer: This is an ongoing, developing sampling and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses.

Agave & Rye

Apollo Pizza

Azur Restaurant & Patio

The Blue Heron Steakhouse

Boonedogs



Bronte Bistro at Joseph Beth Booksellers

Bru Burger

Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill

Carson’s Food & Drink

The Cellar Bar and Grill

Charlie Brown’s

Coles 375 Main

Corta Lima

Doodles Breakfast & Lunch

Drake’s and Harry’s

Dudley’s

East End Tap & Table

Favor

The Garage

Goodfella’s Pizzeria (Distillery District)

Graze Woodlands

The Grey Goose

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Holly Hill Inn

Honeywood

J. Alexander’s

J. Render’s Restaurant & Bar

Lexington Diner

Marikka’s

Merrick Inn Restaurant

Minglewood

Mirror Twin Brewery

Palmers Fresh Grill

PieTana

Proud Mary BBQ

Rickhouse Pub

Sedona Taphouse

The Stave

Sutton’s

The Sage Rabbit

World of Beer

Zim‘s Café

Did we miss someone? Want to be added to this list? Let us know! Email [email protected]

