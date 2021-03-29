A guide to patio dining in Lexington, KY 2021

Where to Eat in Lexington, Kentucky: Top Patio Dining
It’s patio season! We’ve compiled a sampling of restaurants that provide adequate patio seating in Lexington, Kentucky.
Disclaimer: This is an ongoing, developing sampling and will be updated frequently. For more details, contact specific businesses.
Azur Restaurant & Patio
The Blue Heron Steakhouse
Boonedogs
Bronte Bistro at Joseph Beth Booksellers
Bru Burger
Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill
Carson’s Food & Drink
The Cellar Bar and Grill
Charlie Brown’s
Coles 375 Main
Corta Lima
Doodles Breakfast & Lunch
Drake’s and Harry’s
Dudley’s
East End Tap & Table
Favor
Goodfella’s Pizzeria (Distillery District)
Graze Woodlands
The Grey Goose
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Holly Hill Inn
Honeywood
J. Alexander’s
J. Render’s Restaurant & Bar
Lexington Diner
Marikka’s
Merrick Inn Restaurant
Minglewood
Mirror Twin Brewery
Palmers Fresh Grill
PieTana
Proud Mary BBQ
Rickhouse Pub
Sedona Taphouse
The Stave
Sutton’s
The Sage Rabbit
World of Beer
Zim‘s Café
Did we miss someone? Want to be added to this list? Let us know! Email [email protected]
—
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889