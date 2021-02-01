Where to eat, what to pre-order for Valentine’s Day 2021 in Lexington, KY

Where to eat, what to pre-order for Valentine’s Day 2021 in Lexington,...

A guide to Valentine’s Day 2021 in Lexington, Ky: Where to pre-order, what to eat, what to do?

Valentine’s Day is Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Eating in for Valentine’s Day 2021? Eating out? Either way, we have the answers for you. Below is a sampling of Valentine’s Day themed takeout and pre-order meals, as well as places to eat out all weekend long to the celebrate the holiday in Lexington, Ky in 2021.

Eating out?

Chenault Vineyards hosts a Valentine’s Dinner featuring music by James Reed on Saturday, February 13 at 5 pm.

Dudley’s offers a three-course Valentine’s Day menu on Sunday, February 14.

Elixir has dinner with live music on Sunday, February 14 at 6 pm.

Bring your Valentine to Goodwood Lexington from February 11-15 for a special Valentine’s menu; including two special release Valentine’s stouts , an appetizer or dessert to share , two side salads, two entrees.

Girl’s night! Goodwood also hosts a Galentine’s Special on Wednesday, February 10, featuring half price on wine all day.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar hosts a Cupid Special featuring three courses available on February 12, 13 and 14. Available dine-in or curbside.

The Kentucky Castle offers a special Valentine’s menu the weekend of February 12-14 from 5 pm until 9 pm. Available as a three or five course meal, with the option of a wine pairing.

Le Deauville French Bistro has a pre-fix menu for Valentine’s Day.

Lexington Diner offers Valentine’s Day specials on February 12-14.

Valentine’s dinner for two from Mirror Twin Brewing and Rolling Oven on Sunday, February 14.

Oscar Diggs has a special Valentine’s dinner menu on Saturday, February 13 and a Valentine’s brunch menu available on Sunday, February 14.

Ranada’s Kitchen offers a four-course Valentine’s Day Dinner on February 12, 13, and 14 with 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm seatings.

Rickhouse Pub and Battle Axes combine to create a Valentine’s Day date night including drinks, dinner, dessert and axe throwing.

Roulay Restaurant and Bar has a Valentines Day Prix Fixe Dinner on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14. Champagne toast (or cup of Chicory Coffee is included). Add-ons available including Charcuterie Board for two, Chesapeake Oysters, and Chocolate Covered Strawberries.

Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont has a Valentine’s Dinner for Two, available for dine-in or curbside, Thursday through Sunday of Valentine’s weekend.

Tin Roof hosts a Love Stinks, Lets Drink-Emo Brunch on Sunday, February 14. Brunch menu and Bottomless Mimosas available from 11 am – 3 pm with themed live music from 12 pm -4 pm.

Order ahead for Valentine’s Day

Coles 735 Main offers two multi-course meal kits (featuring either USDA filet or Black Angus Falls NY strip steak) and a handcrafted artisan chocolates + wine pairings box. Pre-orders taken through February 12.

Dupree Catering + Events offers a Valentine’s Dinner Package for two.

Good Foods Co-op offers a pre-order meal for $16.99, including your choice of heat-and-eat entree, salad and a roasted garlic semolina loaf. Desserts are 25% off when added to a meal pre-order. Choose day and time for pickup from February 12–14. All orders must be placed by Wednesday, February 10, and the order is not be considered “placed” until payment is received. This same selection of dishes will be available in their grab & go section, as production permits.

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse offers special Valentine’s Day Meal Kits Pre-order and vailable for pickup prior to 4 pm on February 12, 13, & 14 only. Meal Kit features filet mignons, lobster tails, shrimp w/ cocktail sauce, freddie salad, asparagus, mashed potatoes, and more.



Cater a special Valentine’s feast from Selma’s Catering, with options like Beef Filet Oscar Style, Salmon or Grilled Grouper, Breakfast Charcuterie, and more.

Valentine’s Day Desserts

Backroads Bakery has a Valentine’s gift package including two mugs, hot cocoa, 5-piece box of homemade dark chocolate truffles and a mini triple chocolate heart shaped cheesecake. Pre-order by February 10.

Chocolate Holler has chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day. Pre-Orders for any amounts of dozens or half dozens. Pick Up Days are February 8, 10, 12, 13 and 14. Orders close at 8 pm two days prior to your selected pick up day.

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream released special Valentine’s flavors, available in scoops & pints at both locations. Flavors include Irish Cream Dreams, Red Velvet Cheesecake, Non Dairy Chocolate Covered Strawberry.

DaRae & Friends Catering offers a Valentine Treat Box.

Martine’s Pastries offer Valentine Day themed treats including a cookies and cakes.

The Midway Bakery offers a Valentine’s Day Cookie Box. Each box includes a cookie-size Ruth Hunt milk chocolate heart and five varieties of cookies (four of each): Chocolate Chip, Sorghum, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Cranberry and heart-shaped sugar cookies with pink and red sprinkles. A gift note is included in each box by request. Available for pickup or shipping.

Oh My! Cookie Co. offers Valentine’s Day cookie boxes.

Selma’s Catering offers a variety of desserts along with Valentine Hot Chocolate Kits and Valentine Cookie Decorating Kit. Order by February 11.

Valentine’s Day Events

Williams Sonoma hosts Valentine’s Day Baking with Brian Hart Hoffman, Sarah Kieffer, and Amy Guittard online on Monday, February 8 at 8 pm.

Waveland hosts two Valentine’s Teas on Friday, February 12 at 2 pm and 6 pm. Reservations are required.

Oh My! Cookie Co. has a pop up event at Poppy & Pomelo inside Greyline Station on February 13-14.

The Mad Potter hosts their 19th Annual Valentine’s Day Event on Sunday, February 14 at 6 pm, online.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Burl w/ Mama Said String Band & Dark Moon Hollow on Sunday, February 14 at 7 pm.

Lexington Opera House offers a Valentine’s deal for couples and/or family groups of three or four to play mini golf at the Opera House on February 12-14. The package includes a 90-minute mini-golf session on their Broadway-inspired course, a photo opportunity at the Sweetheart Selfie Station, souvenir golf ball, and a sweet treat to take home. A personalized Valentine’s message will be posted on the new exterior Opera House Marquee on Broadway during the scheduled tee time.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889