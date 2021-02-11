Where to eat, what to pre-order for Mardi Gras 2021 in Lexington, KY??

Where to eat, what to pre-order for Mardi Gras 2021 in Lexington,...

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Below is a sampling of where to eat, what to pre-order, where to buy a King Cake, and how to celebrate Mardi Gras 2021 in the Lexington, KY area.



What’s happening on Fat Friday?

Copper Roux hosts their annual Mardi Gras celebration on February 12, 13 and 16. Dine-in or curbside pick up options available. Call and reserve your spot today.

Where to eat for Mardi Gras?

Bayou Bluegrass has crawfish along with fried alligator, King Cake, Beignets and more. Make reservations for Fat Tuesday from 11 am to 8 pm. Or pre-order family-style dishes (serves 4) for curbside pickup from 3 to 6 pm.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse offers curbside pickup of family meals, quarts, and gallons of favorite and special menu items like Alligator Étouffée, Swamp Dogs, Shrimp Creole and King Cake for Fat Tuesday.

The Cellar has specials on Fat Tuesday including Jambalaya, Gumbo, Chicken Creole, Shrimp Creole, Beignets and Hurricane drink specials.

Elkhorn Tavern is celebrating Fat Tuesday with a crawfish boil and a special menu of

Chicken Étouffée & Vegetarian Red Beans & Rice from 3 pm to 10 pm. Live music from local jazz favorites Le Norkistra is happening from 6-8:30 pm.

Gumbo Ya Ya hosts its 8th annual Fat Tuesday celebration om Tuesday, February 16 at their Brannon Crossing location from 11 am until 9 pm. (S. BROADWAY is CLOSED on 2/16 due to limited space). There will be an extended menu, including Alligator Sauce Piquant, Lobster E’touffee, Shrimp Creole, and more. Free slices of King cake, beads & giveaways for in-person dining.

J. Render’s offers a four-course Cajun dinner, including gumbo, shrimp etouffee, jambalaya and King Cake. Reservations required; available for curbside pickup or dine-in.

KSBar and Grille offers Mardi Gras specials starting Monday through February 21 including Cajun chicken and sausage gumbo served with cornbread, shrimp po-boys served with house-cut chips, oyster po-boys, shrimp and grits, beignets, Bananas Foster sundaes and Hurricanes.

Proud Mary BBQ has a heated tent and live music on Fat Tuesday; plus a menu of boiled crawfish, Hurricanes, boudin balls, chicken and sausage jambalaya, gumbo, crawfish etouffee, fried catfish, barbecue shrimp, red beans and rice with andouille, fried aligator, aligator and sausage etouffee, corn moux choux, catfish covered in crawfish etouffee, barbecue brisket, smothered cabbage, seasoned green beans, Beignets and King Cake.

Ramsey’s offers a Mardi Gras special for $18.95, including one pan of crawfish, a cup of gumbo, a bowl of red beans & rice and French bread; available for dine-in or carryout. Meal also available for four for $90. Voodoo Breeze, Hurricanes and Bloody Creole drinks also available.

Red State BBQ is hosts a crawfish boil with fresh crawfish and alligator sausage, along with po’boys and pistolettes filled with your choice of Bourbon n’ Toulouse’s Chicken or Southwest Crawfish Etouffee. Gumbo and drink specials will be available.

Roulay Restaurant and Bar has a special Mardi Gras menu featuring a crawfish boil, fresh flown-in oyster, NOLA BBQ shrimp and more on Tuesday, February 16 from 11 am until 8 pm. Crawfish boil starts at 3 pm, goes until sold out. From 8 pm until 12 am is late night food and drinks.

Selma’s Catering offers Mardi Gras specials Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and in Grab and Go case all week, including jambalaya, shrimp creole, shrimp and grits, red beans & rice, fried fish sandwiches, and mini King Cakes from Bourbon Bakery.

Both Shamrock locations have jambalaya, gumbo, chicken creole, shrimp creole, Beignets and Hurricane drink specials for Mardi Gras.

Smithtown Seafood has vegan jackfruit Creole fritters with vegan remoulade and shrimp etouffee for Mardi Gras.

Wallace Station offers a take-home Mardi Gras meal (feeds four) for $40, including a quart of chicken andouille gumbo, crispy shrimp and chicken over jambalaya, maque choux and King Cake.

Windy Corner Market has a Mardi Gras take-home kit (serves four) for $40. The kit includes a quart of chicken andouille gumbo, a quart of red beans, shrimp etouffee, white rice, garlic-toasted French bread and King Cake.

What to pre-order for Mardi Gras?

Having your own Mardi Gras celebration? Give Gumbo Ya Ya a call to place pre-orders for a fully decorated King Cakes $22. Party Packs (feeds 10) and Quarts or Gallons also available to order ahead.

Where to find a King Cake?

Backroads Bakery offers traditional King Cake available for Mardi Gras on Tuesday, February 16. Pre-order through February 10.

Donut Days is taking orders for King Cakes (cinnamon, cream cheese, apple, and cherry flavors), also available in store to pick up. $21.99 and comes with beads, coin, and baby in a presentation box.

DV8 Kitchen offers special Mardi Gras cinnamon rolls on February 15 and 16.

Magee’s is taking orders for King Cakes with cinnamon filling, cheese filling and raspberry filling. Magee’s is not open on Tuesdays but will be open from 7 am to 1:30 pm on Fat Tuesday.

Martine’s Pastries has a 10″ round King Cake with pistachio or chesnut cream (serves 8-10). Pre-order only for pick up Saturday, February 13 or Tuesday, February 16.

