Lexington Home and Garden News – March 2021

Become an Ambassador for Lexington Habitat

Lexington Habitat for Humanity is now accepting applications for its ambassador program. Ambassadors serve as liaisons between the organization and the community to assist with efforts like spreading awareness, special events and fundraising. Applications are due by Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Free seed packets

Lexington Public Library has partnered with Seedleaf to distribute free seed packets to the public at the Central, Northside, Tates Creek, and Village Branch locations on a first-come, first-served basis. Twelve varieties of seeds are available and may be picked up via curbside service at the participating library locations.

EVENTS

Learn about the importance of recycling and composting with Bluegrass Greensource on Tuesday, March 9 at 5:30 pm via Zoom.

A free Saving Our Streambanks virtual workshop series is happening on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March from 3 to 4 pm, virtually via Zoom. Open to the public.

March 9 Water Quality and Streamside Buffer 101

March 11 Establishing Native Meadows in Riparian Areas

March 16 Stream Restoration: Design, Permitting, and Construction

March 18 Water Quality and Streamside Buffer 101

March 23 Agricultural Conservation Programs Panel Discussion

March 25 Streamside Plant Selection in Central Kentucky

AROUND THE CORNER

The Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show is scheduled for April 9-11 at Central Bank Center.

Plan ahead. Lexington’s first free trash disposal day of the year is on Saturday, April 10 from 6 am until 1 pm at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, located at 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

The Blue Grass Trust annual Antiques & Garden Show is postponed until March 2022.

The 2021 Reforest the Bluegrass is once again a Reforest at Home event in April. Residents have the opportunity to plant trees at home, and in parks and public greenways. This year’s dates are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on April 9 – 11; April 16 – 18; April 23 – 25.

