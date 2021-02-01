Lexington Home and Garden News – February 2021

Presidents’ Day Trash Collection

Trash will not be collected on Presidents’ Day Monday, February 15. Make-up day is on Wednesday, February 17. Be sure to have your bins on the curb by 4 pm on Tuesday, February 16 for trash collection the following day.

Rethinking yard waste in 2021

A new year might bring new options for recycling and reusing yard waste. Lexington-Fayette Urban City Council voted unanimously to seek information on how to better recycle its yard and leaf waste, but a final vote won’t happen on the request for information until sometime in February.

In more hopeful news, curbside paper recycling could make a return by summer or fall of 2021. Curbside paper recycling was suspended in May 2019 and multiple paper drop sites were set up as an alternative in 2020, but the city realized much more paper recyclables are received through curbside paper recycling services.

New leadership for Lexington Habitat

Lexington Habitat Humanity announced the appointment of Parashar Joshi as the new chair of its board of directors. Joshi replaces Marlene Helm who will continue to serve as an executive committee member after completing her term as chair. Lexington Habitat also welcomes four new board members; Brooke Hanson, Kristy Maggard, Kyle Wicker, and Ryan Worthen.

