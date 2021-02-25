Lexington Health and Wellness News and Events – March 2021

NEWS

Lexington Clinic’s 2021 board of directors

Lexington Clinic announced its 2021 board of directors at the annual meeting. The following officers were elected to serve for the year: Michael T. Cecil, M.D. as President; Kyle J. Childers, M.D. as Vice-President; Shailendra Chopra, M.D. as Secretary; Robert A. Davenport, M.D. as Treasurer. Other members of the board include Haider Abbas, M.D., David Alexander, M.D., An-Yu Chen, M.D., Jamil Farooqui, M.D., Tharun Karthikeyan, M.D., Jordan Prendergast, M.D., Mr. Nick Rowe, and Mr. Alan Stein.

Lifetime achievement award

Dr. Robert Baumann is receiving the Brumback Lifetime Achievement Award from the Child Neurology Society (CNS) after nearly a half-century of work at the University of Kentucky.

Saint Joseph among Best Hospitals

Saint Joseph Hospital achieved the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™ for the third consecutive year.

UK HealthCare one of America’s Best Large Employers

UK HealthCare was ranked #34 on Forbes magazine’s list of 500 of America’s Best Large Employers. It ranks seventh out of the 25 employers in the Healthcare & Social industry and is the leading health care employer in Kentucky.

UK participates in second vaccine trial

The University of Kentucky is participating in a second COVID-19 vaccine trial that tests whether two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are more effective than one. UK is one of 20 sites in the country participating in the second arm of the study. Anyone over the age of 40 can sign up for UK’s two-dose study.

RUNS

The 4th Annual Lucky Leprechaun Half Marathon, 10 Miler & 5K is on Saturday, March 6 at 8:30 am in historic Versailles, Kentucky.

The 15th annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K is happening in March as a hybrid event with two race options. Run a virtual race anywhere between March 13-31, or run in-person on Saturday, March 13 near Fasig-Tipton.

The rescheduled 6th Annual Dirty Dog Trail 4 Miler is on Saturday, March 13 at 9 am at Veterans Park.

John’s Run/Walk Shop and Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services present the second annual Virtual Reforest 5k between March 20-28. Participants can pick their own starting line, finish line, and course, and can run or walk at any time. Proceeds from the race will help raise money to purchase trees for this year’s Reforest the Bluegrass event in April.

The 4th Annual Hucks For Pups 5K is on Saturday, March 27 at 9 am at Coldstream Park, and benefits the animals at Lexington Humane Society.

The Eleventh Anniversary edition of the Original America’s Prettiest Half Marathon developed by Run the Bluegrass is scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at Keeneland with in-person or virtual race options.

Business Benefits of increased testing

The US Drug Test Centers released a February report on the “Impact of Employer COVID-19 Testing on Jobs by State,” after analyzing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on job losses from December 2019 to December 2020 and the percentage of jobs in each state that can’t be done remotely.

The study reported these key findings:

In Kentucky, 50,801 jobs were lost in 2020, down 5.2% and government jobs are projected to see the biggest comeback in 2021 with 10-15% of jobs returning.

In 48 of 50 states, at least 50% of all jobs cannot be done remotely.

The leisure and hospitality industry would benefit the most from increased at-work testing since 87% of those jobs cannot be done remotely.

____

This article also appears on page 14 of the March 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889