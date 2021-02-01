Lexington Health and Wellness News and Events – February 2021
February is Heart Month!
Director for Central KY AHA retires
Joey Maggard, executive director for the Central Kentucky Division of the American Heart Association, announced his retirement, effective January 31.
‘Go Red’ Day
The American Heart Association hosts a National Wear Red Day to celebrate women’s heart health on Friday, February 5.
Heart Health Awareness Events for 2021
Plan ahead for more heart health awareness events in 2021.
- The Central Kentucky Heart Walk is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Lexington, Ky.
- The 2021 Central Kentucky Heart Ball is scheduled for Friday, June 11, 2021.
More details to come soon.
NEWS
Baptist Health Hamburg
Construction on a new Baptist Health medical campus is underway near Hamburg, beginning with pipe installation. The $1 billion project will provide the city with three acres for a future additional fire station and bring 600 new high-paying jobs.
Shriners has Sold
Easter Seals Cardinal Hill purchased the former Shriners Hospital on Richmond Road. The site temporarily hosts community COVID testing.
Electronic health records
CHI Saint Joseph transitioned to an internal electronic health record (EHR) system at Lexington hospitals and clinics in January to help provide an improved experience accessing health care records.
Outpatient surgery center
CHI Saint Joseph opened an outpatient surgery center in the Saint Joseph Office Park on Harrodsburg Road in January. This new center features six operating rooms and six procedure rooms, with the ability to schedule up to 12,000 procedures each year.
RUNS
Plan ahead for Lexington Habitat’s 15th annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K in March. The race is a hybrid event with two race options. Run a virtual race anywhere between March 13-31, or run in-person on Saturday, March 13 near Fasig-Tipton instead of downtown Lexington to allow for better social distancing.
