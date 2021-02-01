Lexington Community News – February 2021

DEVELOPMENT

Fountains at Palomar

Palomar will soon have its own shopping center development at the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Man o’ War Boulevard. The Fountains at Palomar have begun construction on the site that will include restaurants, retail space, a hotel, and fountain display as the focal point.

Town Branch Commons

Following the discovery of multiple artifacts and fossils in Triangle Park towards the end of last year, construction crews working on Town Branch Commons recently hit an intact old-brick wall on the corner of Vine and South Limestone. Construction of Town Branch Commons continues to uncover archeology from the city’s early days as construction continues throughout 2021.

Milestones reached for Town Branch Park

Town Branch Park has raised $25.4 million dollars, which is roughly 80 percent of the $31 million initial goal. This milestone means the final design and engineering phase of the proposed 10-acre park between Oliver Lewis Way bridge and Central Bank Center can move forward. The park includes play areas, an amphitheater, walking and biking trails, and a variety of programming. Construction on the park will begin once the expansion of Central Bank Center is completed.

PEOPLE

One to Watch

Mayor Gorton hosted the State of the City/County address virtually in January, which began with Lexington Forum’s annual awards presentation. Vitale Buford was the recipient of the “One To Watch” award, presented to a business leader who embraces and exhibits genuine community spirit.

This article also appears on page 8 of the February 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

