Lexington Business News – February 2021

BIZ BOOKS

Jason Falls of Cornett is featured as a “Game Changer” in Dr. Karen Freberg’s new public relations text Discovering Public Relations.

Former Kentucky Chamber President Dave Adkisson’s book Horseshoes vs. Chess: A Practical Guide for Chamber of Commerce Leaders launched on Amazon in January. Adkisson shares insights from his experience as a CEO of three different chambers, two-term mayor of his hometown, and as a former assistant to a U.S. Senator.

NEWS

Home to bourbon, horses, and…Dixie cups?

The company that makes Dixie Cups, Georgia-Pacific, announced plans to expand its manufacturing facility on Harbison Road in Lexington. The expansion will create approximately 50 jobs.

Hotspots added to the collection

Lexington Public Library now lends mobile Wi-Fi hotspots to library customers for a 14-day period.

Over budget at Rupp

Rupp Arena’s new expansions are $4.8 million over the original budget, according to documents presented at a recent Lexington Center Corporation board meeting. In 2018, UK and Lexington Center signed a lease that guaranteed UK men’s basketball would play in Rupp through 2033. UK agreed it would increase the amount paid to Lexington Center over the next 15 years while Lexington Center agreed to spend $12 million to build four clubhouses. Construction of the first three clubhouses has already exceeded the budget at $16,849,259. The fourth clubhouse has not been constructed yet. President and CEO of Lexington Center Corp, Bill Owen, told the board the cost overruns were a result of timing.

Slots on Pause

Representatives from Keeneland and Red Mile announced that “historical horse racing machines,” are temporarily suspended at Red Mile as of January 24. In September, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that some historical racing games are illegal under current statutes; Keeneland and Red Mile then fi led a petition to rehear this case, which the court recently declined. “Historical horse racing” contributes over $21 million to the state budget, according to Gov. Beshear.

PEOPLE

Beth Davisson has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Workforce Development for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

Ame Sweetall has been named President & CEO of LexArts. LexArts also announced the election of eight new members to its Board of Directors: Jessica Berry, YMCA of Central Kentucky; Lauren Case, Fayette County Public Schools; Michelle Deans, MCM CPA; Bill Farmer, Jr., Farmer’s Jewelry; Maeve Goodman, Mt. Brilliant Farm; Stefan Hendrickson, Dean Dorton; Kathy Plomin, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council; and Rachel Ray, Lexington Children’s Theatre.

Lexington Philharmonic has announced the appointment of Kelly Corcoran as Interim Artistic Advisor.

BUSINESS CALENDAR

Commerce Lexington Inc. sponsors UK’s annual Economic Outlook Conference on Wednesday, February 3, at 8:30 a.m. until noon via webinar.

Women Leading Kentucky hosts a Power Hour Leadership Series on Thursday, February 11 at 3 am via Zoom with| Rob Samuels of Maker’s Mark.

The next Commerce Lexington Inc. @330 Series is on Tuesday, February 23 at 3:30 pm via Zoom. Kaelyn Query, Founder and President of Lexington Event Company and LexEffect Venues, discusses navigating a business through crisis.

The 8th annual EMERGE Conference goes virtual this year on Tuesday, March 9. Justin Patton is the Keynote Speaker for EMERGE 21.

