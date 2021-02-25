Lexington Arts and Culture News – March 2021

ART

Arts Week in Kentucky

The Kentucky Arts Council hosted a virtual Arts Week in February. The week long schedule of discussions, presentations, and workshops celebrated a different theme each day, and featured a public video project with compiled video clips submitted by elected officials, arts leaders, artists and friends of the arts throughout the community.

Civic Artist in Residence

Applications for Lexington’s Civic Artist in Residence program are open through March 26. This inaugural program is a partnership between CivicLex and the City of Lexington, and allows three artists in residence to collaborate with three LFUCG departments—Environmental Quality & Public Works, Finance, & Social Services—to reimagine how they work and engage with the public.

The residency includes learning how your selected department functions, attending meetings, meeting city workers, and spending time “in the field.” Artists will develop and carry out one or more projects alongside city staff.

The residency runs from June 2021 through July 2022 and selected artists will receive a stipend.

DV8 Kitchen Table Art Reveal

Fourteen central Kentucky non-profits within the recovery community paired up with local artists to create art on tables for DV8 Kitchen’s forthcoming second location at The MET this spring.

Artist Natalee Chartier and the nonprofit Rachel’s House (Lighthouse Ministries) won first place in the popular vote.

Busbee, Foster, Logsdon & Vance with the Shepherds House Inc. won first place in the judge’s contest.

Team Kentucky Gallery

Kentuckians are invited to lend their artistic talents to a new Team Kentucky Gallery, which will be located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. The gallery will feature art in six-month installments. The deadline to submit artwork for the first installment is May 15.

BOOKS

New Books

Kentucky author Robert Gipe’s latest is Pop: An Illustrated Novel, set in the fictional Eastern Kentucky county of Canard. Graham Marema, writing for The Daily Yonder, says of a pivotal moment in the book, “It’s a scene that seems almost wistfully fantastical, the idea of filmmakers coming into Appalachia and letting the ‘hillbillies’ tell their own story. Too often Appalachian voices are left out of Appalachian stories told at a national level. The memoir Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance is a potent recent example, receiving mixed reviews for its broad generalizations about the region. It certainly didn’t help that its 2020 film remake lacked Appalachian voices at the helm.”

Jake’s Birthday Book Drive

In honor of late Councilmember Jake Gibbs, a book drive will be celebrated during his birthday week from March 14 through 21.

Books can be dropped off at some of his favorite places like Good Foods Co-op, High Street YMCA, Sav’s Restaurant, 3rd Street Stuff, A Cup of Commonwealth and West Sixth Brewing. Donated books will be delivered to International Book Project, an organization that distributes books locally and abroad.

THEATRE

10-Minute Play Festival

Studio Players is accepting submissions for their Annual 10-Minute Play Festival to be performed in July 2021. Six strong plays will be featured. Any playwright may enter; only one script per playwright. The play must be a 10-minute play. All plays should be emailed, with a separate cover page, with: play’s title, author’s name, email address, mailing address and phone number. The play itself should only have the title; no identifying information contained in or on the 10-page script. Deadline for submission is March 2, 2021.

Wonderin’ where the lions are

On the bleak and icy morning of February 17, Lexington woke to the shattering news that legendary bluesman and writer, Nick Stump, had died after a brief hospitalization. As his daughter, internationally renowned DJ Marea Stamper shared with friends, “He hung on with life support, but when his ride showed up he was ready to go.”

____

This article also appears on page 18 of the March 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

