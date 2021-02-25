Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, March 2021

Snow Cones, anyone? Too Soon?

When we said Kentucky winters only worsen in February we weren’t joking. Last month we warned you to grab your parka when dining out, when we should’ve said pick up a generator and stock up on your favorite family meals from local spots.

The three-peat icy snowpocalypse was not only a threat to outdoor dining, but also forced many local favorites to close, threatening even the promise of a modest Valentine and Mardi Gras recovery for the struggling local restaurant scene.

We’re hopeful for more stability in March, and as spring approaches, we are eager to share food news including the opening of a healthy fast food option, the potential of a new frozen custard chain, and Kentucky’s first sake brewery.

In the Southland neighborhood, a wine shop quietly opened, while rumors quickly spread of a potential brunch spot opening in the spring.

St. Patrick’s celebrations will have to adapt to Covid restrictions, but we hope ice storms won’t be the major threat.

BIRTHS

LeanFeast, a healthy outlet that specializes in meal prep, opened on Ruccio Way.

Ranada’s Kitchen opens in a new location at the corner of Woodland and High, in the long-vacant home of what was once Lexington’s first Ramsey’s.

Vine & Branch is a new wine and plant shop on Southland Drive.

OBITS

Eiffel Pizza closed its Buckhorn Drive location in February.

COMING SOON

A second Agave & Rye is coming to downtown Lexington in the former spot of Saul Good, on the corner of Broadway and Short Street this summer.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is opening its first Kentucky location, featuring a drive-thru, on South Broadway next door to Papi’s Rapido.

Roosters is coming to Richmond Road. The second Lexington location will find a home in the former Chop House, which closed in November after more than 20 years in business.

Rosemont Station will open in the former spot of Painted Taco in the Southland corridor. The new concept comes from Sean Nealey of PieTana.

Sonny’s BBQ has plans to take over the former Bob Evans restaurant on Buena Vista Rd off Winchester near I-75.

The Void Sake Company, Kentucky’s first and only sake brewery, is opening in Lexington on National Avenue this spring. Sake is an ancient fermented drink that originated in Japan and the process shares some similarities with the brewing of beer. Two of the three owners of Void Sake Co. are from Ethereal Brewery.

Remembering “The Peach Lady”

For the past 33 years, Mary E. Tyler was a beloved member of the Lexington Farmers’ Market, known affectionately as “The Peach Lady.” She passed away on February 16, 2021. Mary was born in Winchester, and spent the first 30 years of her working career as the owner of South Main Grocery, which many referred to as Mary’s Market.

Ace Eats Out is curated by Kristina Rosen. Email her at [email protected] To advertise in Ace’s food section, email [email protected]

____

This article also appears on page 17 of the March 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889