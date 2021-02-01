Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, February 2021

Bundle Up

And bring an appetite

Grab your favorite parka because Kentucky winters only worsen in February. The potential of snowy days and chilly low temperatures continues to be a threat for outdoor dining and limited capacity restrictions—even with space heaters and heavy duty outerwear.

Food news continues to churn daily, especially in the Hamburg area, as we head east to the boonies and watch hot dogs find their niche. We brace ourselves for an avalanche of gourmet deliverable cookies, a new spot for seafood, and a second Olive Garden.

As we stare up at our snowy skylight, it’s never too soon to anticipate springtime patio dining, following the news of a pending resurrection on Jefferson Street.

Super Bowl, Mardi Gras and Valentine’s celebrations will certainly have to adapt to Covid restrictions this year.

BIRTHS

Off the beaten path, Boonedogs opened its doors on Old Richmond Road with a menu of artisanal hot dogs sausages, and craft cocktails.

Part cat café and part coffee shop, Central Purrk Cat Café opened in Georgetown last month. The café also features items from The Midway Bakery, The Popcorn Station, and a selection of beer and wine.

More dining options debuted at Greyline Station. The Breeze Wine Bar opened with a variety of wines, spirits and international chocolates. North Lime Coffee and Donuts left its original home on the corner of West Sixth and North Limestone to relocate a few blocks north to the corner of Loudon and Limestone. Old North Bar also opened inside the mixed-use development space.

REBIRTHS

The Grey Goose on Jefferson returns under new management in February. Following the recent closure of Portofino on Main at the end of 2020, owner Wayne Masterman plans to take over the shuttered Grey Goose and reopen it with a focus on casual dining.

OBITS

Luke’s Coffee on Southland Drive has closed.

COMING SOON

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop is opening a location on East Main Street, in the former spot of Daily Offerings Coffee Roastery.

Crumbl Cookies is coming to Hamburg. The new gourmet cookie shop chain features an ever changing menu of massive cookies.

Hot Head Burritos makes its way to Lexington near Newtown Pike this spring.

After a 2020 fire at Cheddar’s in Hamburg, a remodeling permit has been filed to make a new Hamburg home for Olive Garden.

Papi’s at Palomar. Papi’s Mexican Restaurant plans to open another restaurant at The Fountains at Palomar on the corner of Harrodsburg Road and Man o’War. This is the third Papi’s location, following the original restaurant on Euclid Avenue and Papi’s Rapido on South Broadway.

The Saucy Crab, a new seafood spot, will take over the vacant Texas Roadhouse space on Richmond Road, and is expected to open late Spring/early Summer.

Ace Eats Out is curated by Kristina Rosen.

____

This article also appears on page 17 of the February 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

