What’s Open, What’s Closed on Martin Luther King Day 2021 in Lexington, KY? Are celebrations still happening this year?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, January 18, 2021.

What’s Open, What’s Closed on MLK Day, 2021 in Lexington, KY?

All U.S. banks and most (but not all) local Lexington banks are closed for the MLK holiday. Please call specific locations for special hours.

Fayette County Public Schools and offices are closed for MLK Day on Monday, January 18, 2021.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, 2021.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed for MLK Day.

On Monday, January 18, Lextran operates a normal weekday schedule. Due to the MLK, Jr. Freedom March downtown all buses will load on High St. from 9:15 am – 12:30 pm. There will also be detours in place during this time in the downtown area.

No trash collection on Monday, January 18, 2021. The make up date is Wednesday, January 20, 2020. The Electronic Recycling Center, Recycle Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility is closed Saturday, January 16.

Post Offices are closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, January 18, 2021. There is no mail delivery or pickup for the holiday.

FedEx will deliver and locations are open on January, 18, 2021, but FedEx Express will operate on modified service. UPS is available for pickup, drop off and delivery services on the MLK holiday.

Lexington’s MLK Day celebration is still happening for 2021. The celebration begins with the Holiday Freedom March at 10 am. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the following changes have been made to the traditional Freedom March procedures.

To facilitate the safest marching conditions, the march line-up will be temporarily discarded to ensure the maximum possible opportunities for social distancing.

As you arrive, all participants are encouraged to line up along High Street adjacent to the Central Bank Center (formerly Lexington Convention Center) in an orderly and physically distanced fashion, while wearing a mask or some form of protective face shield covering.

There will not be markers placed to reserve march line-up positions this year, all participants are encouraged to avoid forming in close groups.

The entire event is outdoors. Complimentary parking will be provided in the large Central Bank Center lot on High Street.

You can proceed from your vehicles directly to the march beginning at 10 am. Downtown streets will begin closure at 9:45 am through the duration of the march.

The Freedom March route in the heart of downtown Lexington will be primarily the same as in previous years, with the exception of beginning on High Street at Central Bank Center and concluding at Triangle Park.

In lieu of the traditional commemorative program held in Heritage Hall following the march, the film “Fire and Heart: A Blueprint for Liberation” goes live on the the MLK Holiday Planning Committee’s YouTube channel on Monday, January 18 at noon. Following the debut screening on the committee’s YouTube page, the documentary will be screened across several area media platforms throughout January and February 2021.

To celebrate MLK Day, Alfalfa is serving complimentary hot coffee from 10 am – 12 pm on MLK Day.

