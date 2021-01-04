Lexington Vegan Week kicks off in January 2021

January 2021 kicks off with Lexington Vegan Week.

The first annual Lexington Vegan Week is happening on January 4 through January 10. Several local restaurants plan to offer special vegan menu items along with a few DIY demos as part of this week long event.

“Although we really appreciate the efforts of folks to include vegetarian or vegan foods into Lexington’s popular food weeks, it was never the focus,” says Sarabeth Brownrobie, founder of Lexington Vegan Week. “We knew that local restaurants have always had creative vegan dishes on their menus, even if people didn’t think of them that way. We wanted to celebrate that and help diners discover a whole new way of eating.”

Participating restaurants and special menu items include:

Alfalfa Vegan Breakfast Bowl (available Sat/Sun brunch only)

Blue Sushi Sake Grill One Specialty Vegan Maki Roll and a bowl of Vegan Miso Soup for $10

Bourbon n’ Toulouse Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich w/Coleslaw and a 1/2 order of Black Beans & Rice

Broomwagon “Bánh V” Sandwich (Vegan Bánh Mi)

Corto Lima 3 Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos

ELIXIR Downtown Spicy Potato Chimichanga stuffed Potato & Seasonal Veggies with Achoite and Coconut Cream, and Salsa Verde served with a Crunchy Cabbage and Herb Salad

FoodChain 2 for 1 Salad Kit

Favor Kitchen Roasted Winter Squash Stew with Jasmine Rice and Kimchi-Lentil Fritters

girlsgirlsgirls Burritos It Ain’t Easy Being Green Burrito or Thai Peanut Bowl

Gluten Free Miracles Vegan muffin box

Good Foods Co-op Cafe $10 gets you a T.L.T. Sandwich and a Co-op Classic smoothie

Minton’s 760 Cauliflower Rendang with coconut rice

Moody Mike’s Spicy Jamaican “Beef” Patties

North Lime Coffee & Donuts – Limestone Location Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

Not Your Ordinary Vegan Cheeseburger or BBQ Sandwich plate with fries

Smithtown Seafood Mushroom Po’boy or “Tuna” Salad Wrap

The Social Vegan Special Tasting Event on Saturday, January 9

Whole Foods Lexington All-Out-Veggie Market Burger: plant-full patty features assorted veggies, black beans, oats, flax and sunflower seeds, with a side of skin-on sea salt fries

Zim’s Cafe House-made falafel sandwich with hummus, bibb lettuce, and a cucumber, onion, tomato salad all on a vegan bun



Participating restaurants offer their vegan specials for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner; check with each individual establishment for when their special menu item is available.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889