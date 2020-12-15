Where and what to eat, pre-order for Christmas 2020 in Lexington, KY?

Where and what to eat/pre-order for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

Christmas Eve falls on Thursday, December 24 and Christmas Day falls on Friday, December 25.

In-person dining returned in mid-December, but with Covid restrictions and the 50% dining capacity, will restaurants in Lexington, Ky be accepting reservations for Christmas 2020? What restaurants are offering pre-order meals for the holidays for those who are not quite ready to eat out yet?

Although restaurants have reopened, one restriction that remains is inside service at restaurant and bars must end by 11 pm.

Disclaimer: all dates and hours are subject to change, check with each individual establishment first.

A sampling of where to eat for Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day 2020:

Asian Wind in Palomar is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Drake’s is open on Christmas Eve until 6 pm. Lansdowne location open until 8 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Dudley’s hosts a Christmas Eve lunch on Thursday, December 24. Call to make reservations.

Harry’s and Malone’s locations are open on Christmas Eve from 11 am until 8 pm, all locations for both restaurants are closed on Christmas Day.

Most IHOP locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

OBC Kitchen is open on Christmas Eve for Brunch from 10 am to 2 pm; open for Dinner from 3 pm until 8 pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

Shamrocks on Patchen has their bar open on Christmas Eve from 11 am until 7 pm.

Texas de Brazil is open Christmas Eve from 12 pm – 8 pm. Serving Dinner menu all day. Reservations are highly recommended.

Get your griddle on for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Waffle House will be open.

A sampling of where to pre-order for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2020:

Alfalfa has holiday dinners, especially for those with dietary restrictions (vegan, vegetarian, gluten free). Main course options include eggplant parmesan, shepherd’s pie, jackfruit cakes; available by half or full pan. Soups sides and desserts also available for order. Call or email to pre-order.

Athenian Grill offers a menu with your choice of roasted leg of lamb or prime rib, includes a variety of sides to serve four or six. Available daily from 12/22 to 12/31.

Bella Notte’s Christmas Menu includes whole roasted pork loin, salad, green beans, glazed carrots, golden potato puree, and eggnog panna cotta.

Choose from one of many Family Bundles from Carrabba’s Italian Grill to feed 4-5. Each entrée bundle includes your choice of salad and bread. Available for car side carry-out only.

Carson’s Food & Drink has a heat & serve Prime Rib Christmas Dinner to serve four people available for pre-order on December 4-20. Pick up on December 24.

Cracker Barrel has Holiday Heat n’ Serve meals available for groups of all sizes. 24-hour notice required for orders. Pick up between December 21-28, while supplies last. Holiday meals come with spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two or three country sides, and sweet yeast rolls. The Holiday Heat n’ Serve Feast also comes with apple pecan streusel pie & pecan pie. The meal comes cold and ready to heat.

Critchfield Meats offers a Christmas Menu with whole cooked beef tenderloin, boneless ham, boneless turkey breast and cooked whole turkey. Side dishes include casseroles, corn pudding, mac & cheese, and more; available in small, medium and large dishes. Layer cakes, fruit & jam cakes, and pies available.

DaRae & Friends Catering has Bundle of Love meals to feed 4 including Traditional Turkey with all the Fixins’, Chicken or Beef Pot Pie Comfort Bundle, Fall Lasagna Dinner Bundle, and Celebration Party Bundle. The Festive Family Feast option feeds 10 and includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail, salad, mashed potatoes, and more. Holiday hot & ready lunches available. Gifts and finishing touches also available. Call to order.

Dudley’s hosts a Christmas brunch on the weekend of December 19 and 20, and a lunch on Christmas Eve.

Dupree Catering is celebrating the holiday season all month long with three special holiday packages including Southern Holiday, The Classic, and Spice it up; each to serve 4-6 or 8-10. A la carte sides available. Order now until December 23, orders must be placed the Monday prior. Pick-up and delivery is Thursdays and Fridays. A $15 delivery fee will be added for deliveries within Fayette County. Call to order.

The Fresh Market offers Essential, Traditional, and Ultimate Holiday Meal menus along with a variety of sides. In-store pickup only, December 21-24.

Plan your meal ahead and leave the cooking to Good Foods Co-op. Place pre-orders by Thursday, December 17. All orders must be placed a minimum of 48 hours in advance, and the order will not be placed until payment is received. The same selection of dishes will be available, as production permits, throughout the holiday season in their Grab & Go section.

J. Render’s has a holiday menu that includes starters, smoked meats, sides and more. For starters: trio of dips including spinach & artichoke drip, smoked buffalo chicken dip, smoked shrimp dip. Smoked meats available are turkey or ham, with sides (to serve 8-12, or 20-24) like corn pudding, mashed potatoes, green beans, smoked mac & cheese, casseroles, and collard greens. Add-ons like turkey gravy and yeast rolls; desserts are pumpkin pie, banana pudding, chocolate cake. Place orders by December 19 for pickup on December 24.

Joella’s Hot Chicken offers a menu full of made-from-scratch, Southern Side dishes like Creamy Mac & Cheese, Kale Crunch Salad, Green Beans with Bacon, and Collard Greens with Bacon. Catering orders for Christmas must be placed by December 23 and for pick up by December 24 at 4 pm.

Holly Hill Inn has Christmas Meals To Go. Choose between single entree sizes or a family meal (serves 4) as well as add-ons, and baked goods from The Midway Bakery. Choose between ham or prime rib dinner with half-pint local greens gratin, half-pint candied sweet potatoes, half-pint cheesy potato casserole, half-pint roasted pineapple chutney or jus and creamy horseradish sauce, two Midway Bakery yeast rolls & a slice of jam cake with caramel icing or passionfruit pavlova. Add-ons available include shrimp cocktail, carved beef tenderloin, country ham rolls, spinach-roasted garlic dip or hot brown dip, holiday relish tray, and more. Online ordering is available until December 18 at 4 pm or while quantities last. Pick up on December 23 from 11 am to 6 pm at Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Wallace Station, Windy Corner or Zim’s Cafe.

La Bonne Vie offers organic holiday meals. The last day to put in orders for Christmas is December 21.

Lockbox put together a Christmas To-Go menu with the choice of prime rib or pork rib roast served with crispy brussels sprouts, savory roasted carrots and twice baked sweet potatoes. For dessert, apricot & almond cantuccini, gingerbread and spiced chocolate Christmas cookies. Order by December 22 at 5 pm, pick up available from 11 am until 2 pm on December 24.

Malone’s Holiday meals feature smoked turkey, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, Malone’s baguettes, old fashioned apple crisp, and choice of three sides; serves 4-6. Roasted beef tenderloin meal includes 4lb premium beef tenderloin, beef au jus, horseradish cream sauce, Malone’s baguettes, old fashioned apple crisp, and choice of three sides; serves 4-6. Sides available a la carte. Call to pre-order through December 21 at 4 pm. Pick-up from Malone’s Prime Evens & Receptions on December 24 11 am until 6 pm.

Minton’s has Christmas Dinner for 4, 6, or 12 including herb crusted pork loin or chicken florentine with sides. Add-on appetizers and desserts available. Pick up on December 23.

Not Your Ordinary Vegan is making your holiday meal easier with a few options of Christmas Pans & Pies. Pre-order online from December 15 through 21; meals f eed 6-8 people. Pans include Meatloaf Stuffed Peppers, Smoked Sausage & Cabbage, Southern Collard Greens and Cornbread. Pies include Banana Pudding, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and/or Sweet Potato Pie. Available for pick up on December 24 from 12 pm – 2 pm.

Ranada’s Kitchen offers Holiday Dinner and Party Packages. The Holiday Party Package includes Charcuterie, Hors ‘d’oeuvres, and Sweet Treats to feed 20. The Holiday Dinner Package features an autumn harvest salad, rosemary & garlic beef tenderloin medallions, crab cakes, mashed red potatoes, haricot vert, roasted brussels, and dessert to feed 20. Options for customization are available, for 10 and up to 50. Call to place an order.

Order from Season’s Catering’s Christmas Menu no later than December 21 at noon. Pick up on December 24 from 10 am until noon. The menu includes shrimp cocktail, prime rib dinner or brown sugar glazed sliced ham, and sides like corn pudding, green bean casserole mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, and more. For sweets, sugar cookies, bourbon balls and buckeyes. Call or email to place an order.

Selma’s Catering offers a Christmas Menu with options for Dinner, Brunch, Appetizer, and Night Before Christmas snacks. Orders taken through Friday, December 18. Pick-up dates are Wednesday, December 23 from 11 am to 4 pm or Thursday, December 24 from 9 am to 1 pm. Home delivery available in Fayette County for a fee. Call or email to place an order.

The Stave has your holiday meals covered with dinner packages to serve up to 5 people and include either Herb Crusted leg of lamb, Spiral Cut Bourbon and Ginger Snap Glazed Ham, or a Standing Rib Roast. Each dinner option comes with mashed potatoes and gravy, hericot vert with blistered cherry tomatoes, corn pudding, honey glazed carrots and your choice of yeast rolls or cornbread. Bread pudding is available for dessert. Holiday brunch serves up to 4 and includes Hash Brown Casserole, Bread Pudding French Toast, Biscuits and Gravy or Sausage & Cheese Strata. Pre-order items by calling or visiting the website. Pickup is December 24 from 2 pm until 4 pm.

Stein’s by Addie’s is cookin’ this Christmas with a meal that includes roasted turkey & bourbon ham, cornbread stuffing with gravy, potatoes au gratin, broccoli casserole, cranberry orange sauce, pumpkin pie. Add-on additional sides and desserts. Call or email to order.

Whole Foods offers Holiday Meals including a Festive Feast Dinner, Paleo-Friendly Turkey Dinner, Classic or Organic Roast Turkey Dinner, Apple-brined Turkey Dinner, Prime Rib Dinner, Spiral-sliced Ham Dinner, or Vegan Dinner; all available to order in different sizes. All holiday orders must be placed a minimum of 48 hours ahead of pickup date and time. Pick up for Hanukkah on December 8-18, pick up for Winter Holidays on December 19-31.

CHRISTMAS TREATS

Coles 375 Main sells their freshly-made Butterscotch Pecan and Chocolate Chip cookie dough in ready-to-bake oven trays. Order online or call the restaurant to schedule your pickup.

Donut Days Bakery has iced holiday cookies including edible 3D Christmas tree cookies, sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, cookie trays and yeast rolls, then maybe you would as well. Their lobby is open for grab-n-go and drive-thru purchases.

Pre-order cinnamon rolls from The Futile Bakery. Order by the half dozen for pick up on December 23 or 24 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Martine’s Pastries has gingerbread house decorating kits that include gingerbread walls, roof, door and chimney with white icing, sprinkles, candy and a gold deco board. Email or call to order.

The Midway Bakery’s Holiday Cookie Box includes Chocolate Chip, Sorghum, Corn, Woodford, Vanilla Cranberry and festive red and green sugar cookies. There are 24 cookies, four of each variety, and a gift card is included in each box by request. Order online, boxes can be shopped anywhere in the U.S. Also available for shipping: Ouita’s Bourbon Lover’s Cookie Box and Ouita’s Favorite Cookie Box. For local pickup at The Midway Bakery in Midway, call or order online.

Eat, drink and have butter cake this Christmas! Marriott Resort Griffin Gate offers their award winning Kentucky Butter Cake with bourbon sauce (and the option to add on a bottle of private select Maker’s Mark bourbon) for order. Call to place order, pick-up must be placed 24 hours in advance.

Minton’s has a Holiday Cookie Box with an assortment of handmade cookies including six chocolate chip, six snickerdoodles, four iced sugar, four peanut butter & strawberry jam, four oatmeal raisin cookies.

As a special treat this year, North Lime Coffee & Donuts (Limestone) is selling North Lime Cookie Boxes. Order by December 20 for pickup on December 23 or 24. Cookie boxes include: 2 gignerbread snowflake cookies, 2 gingerbread sweater cookies, 4 bourbon balls, 4 chocolate spritzer sandwich cookies, and 4 chocolate dipped pepperint meringue cookies.

Southland Bagel has Holiday Cookie Tins available for pre-order. 24 cookies incluidng piano, snickerdoodle, iced oatmeal raisin and sugared shortbread. Order online or in store.

Need some recipe inspiration? Chef Tom is cooking country ham for Christmas!

