When is trash pickup on Christmas and New Year’s in Lexington, KY 2020?

When is trash pickup on Christmas and New Year’s in Lexington, KY...

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming holidays.

No collections will be made on Thursday, December 24, 2020 or Friday, December 25, 2020.

Christmas Eve

No collection: Thursday, December 24

Makeup day: Wednesday, December 23

Christmas Day

No collection: Friday, December 25

Makeup day: Wednesday, December 23

Those with Thursday or Friday service should place their carts out on Tuesday after 4 pm to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Thursdays or Fridays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, December 23.

New Year’s Eve

Thursday service on December 31 will not be impacted by New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Day

No collection: Friday, January 1, 2021

Makeup day: Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Recycle Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility will be closed December 24–26 and January 1–2.

Yard waste carts, bags and bundles will not be collected December 21 through December 31, only trash and recycling. This affects all service days. Yard waste collection will resume on Monday, January 4, along with the curbside collection of natural Christmas trees.

