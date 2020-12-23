When are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Church Services 2020 in Lexington

Christmas church services look more different than they might have ever looked before, but that won’t keep churches from offering virtual and socially distant church services for Christmas in 2020 throughout Lexington, Ky.

Christmas Eve falls on Thursday, December 24 and Christmas Day is on Friday, December 25.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES – DECEMBER 23

Christmas Eve Service at Immanuel Baptist is in-person at 4 pm & 6 pm. Online services are 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm. Watch service on WLEX TV at 7 pm.

Vineyard Community Church offers a Christmas service at 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm online.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES – DECEMBER 24

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church invites you to celebrate Chirstmas Eve with a candlelight service at 4:30 or 5:30 pm.

Beacon Christian Church‘s online Christmas Eve service is at 7:30 pm.



Broadway Christian Church has a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 pm in-person or online on Youtube or Facebook.

East Hickman Baptist Church has a Christmas Eve service at 5 pm.

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd has a virtual Christmas Eve service at 7 pm.

Hill N’ Dale Christian Church offers a joint in-person Christmas Eve Service with New City Church at 4 pm.

King’s Church has a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 pm.

Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church has a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 pm.

Southland Christian Church in-person service times are 2pm, 4 pm and 6 pm at all campuses. Online and FB live services are 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm. There will be no services on December 27.

St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church offers Youtube videos available to watch anytime after their premiere. Christmas Eve Pageant Service premieres at 3:30 pm; The Solemn Service at 6:30 pm.

Tates Creek PCA Church hosts a Christmas Eve Online Service via their website available any time after 5 pm.

Vineyard Community Church offers a Christmas Eve service at 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm online.

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICES – DECEMBER 25

Watch The Service of Christmas Day offered by St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church on Youtube, watch anytime after 10 am.

Vineyard Community Church offers a Christmas Day service at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm online.

In search of food before or after church service? We have a sampling of restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Day.

Want some recipe inspiration? Chef Tom is cooking country ham for Christmas!

When is holiday trash collection for the Christmas Holiday?

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889