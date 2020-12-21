What’s Open, What’s Closed on Christmas Eve and Day 2020 in Lexington, KY?

What’s Open, What’s Closed on Christmas Eve and Day 2020 in Lexington,...

What’s open, what’s closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020 in Lexington, KY

Christmas Eve is celebrated on Thursday, December 24, 2020 and Christmas Day is celebrated on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Even amid Covid restrictions, there are still quite a few places to go and things to do on Christmas Eve and some on Christmas Day in Lexington, Ky.

Below is a compiled a list of what’s open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020:

CITY

Most Lexington area banks close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed for Christmas Day, but check with your specific bank for special hours.

Fayette County Clerk is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Fayette District and Circuit Court also closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lexington’s DMV is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed for Christmas.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Lextran operates on a regular weekday schedule on Christmas Eve, and a reduced Sunday schedule on Christmas Day.

Do the holidays affect your Trash Collection day? Maybe! Makeup trash collection day is on Wednesday, December 23 for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

MAIL

FedEx is open, but operates on a modified schedule on Christmas Eve, check your local office for hours. Closed on Christmas Day.

UPS operates normal delivery service on Christmas Eve, no pickup or delivery service on Christmas Day.

Will Amazon deliver on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

December 22 is the last day for free delivery and December 23 is the last day for free one-day delivery by December 24.

MOVIE THEATERS



There aren’t many options to see a movie in theaters on Christmas in 2020, but Cinemark Fayette Mall offers some showtimes on Christmas Day.

Movie Tavern in Brannon Crossing offers a movie with several showtimes on Christmas Day.

Are pharmacies open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Most CVS locations are open, some are regularly open 24/7. Call ahead for pharmacy hours for your specific location.

Kroger Pharmacies are closed on Christmas, with special hours on Christmas Eve. Check with your specific pharmacy location.

Most Walgreens stores that regularly operate 24/7 are open on Christmas, and most other locations have reduced hours. Call ahead for pharmacy hours for your specific location.

What about COVID-19 cases?

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is closed on December 25. This includes thier COVID-19 response team, meaning new positive cases will not be contacted until December 26. Cases will also not be released from isolation orders on December 25.

All other public health services are closed December 24 and 25 and will return to regular hours December 28.

STORES

ALDI is open with limited hours on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

Costco is open 9 am until 5 pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

Fayette Mall is open on Christmas Eve from 8 am-5 pm, closed on Christmas Day. The mall reopens on December 26 at 9 am. Individual store hours may vary.

The Fresh Market is open from 7 am until 7 pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

Good Foods Co-op is open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

Most Kroger locations close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Meijer locations close early on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Sam’s Club is open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s closes at 6 pm on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day.

Total Wine is open on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

Most Target stores will close at 8 pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas.

Walmart closes at 6 pm on Christmas Eve and remains closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods is open from 7 am until 7 pm on Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Don’t want to cook on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Don’t worry, you won’t have to. Here’s a sampling of restaurants open and/or offering pre-order holiday meals.

Need some recipe inspiration? Chef Tom is cooking country ham for Christmas!

