The Friends of the Kentucky Theatre unveil three new programs in the time of covid

The first of the three new projects is a quiz contest called Film IQ . Every week, from now until the Kentucky reopens, the Friends will post a film-related trivia question on the marquee at the Kentucky. The quiz question will also be shared on Facebook, in their newsletter, and on their website. If you think you know the quiz answer, email them . If your answer’s correct, your name is placed in a weekly drawing for movie-related prizes.

The next project is the brand-new Stream Team, a group of local filmmakers and film fanatics who have combed through streaming platforms in search of the best in classic, independent, foreign, cult, and documentary film to recommend. Find the Steam Team’s recommendation here on our website.

The On the Marquee series is the final project. Every few weeks, the Friends will host an On the Marquee virtual event via Zoom. Participate in a Q&A with a movie director or actor, join a forum with a film scholar, and compete in a virtual movie-trivia contest. Find out more about the On the Marquee series here.

All of these programs are brought to you free of charge by the Friends of the Kentucky Theatre, which is a nonprofit organization working to restore, preserve, and enhance Lexington’s only historic, independent cinema. Since their founding in 2012, they have raised nearly one million dollars to pay for essential improvements at the Kentucky, including digital projectors, modern sound systems, new seating and carpeting, rewiring, and marquee repairs. Without the work of the Friends, the Kentucky Theatre would not exist today.